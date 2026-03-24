Why Sanfrecce Hiroshima's Sōta Nakamura could be the J.League's next breakout star

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HIROSHIMA, Japan -- Since the early trailblazer Hidetoshi Nakata was subsequently followed by the likes of Shinji Kagawa and Keisuke Honda, Japan -- and its domestic J.League -- has for a while now been a consistent exporter of top talent to Europe.

Quite often, they appear out of nowhere and take one of the world's biggest leagues by storm -- like in the manner in which Kagawa arrived at Borussia Dortmund as a virtually-unknown 20-year-old from Cerezo Osaka, only to immediately play a key role in the Jürgen Klopp-managed team which won back-to-back Bundesliga titles.

In recent times, these players may take a more winding road but they eventually still reach that final destination.

Kaoru Mitoma initially had to cut his teeth in Belgium after signing for Brighton and Hove Albion before returning to England to become of the Premier League's most-exciting players, while Daichi Kamada -- now at Crystal Palace -- only broke through in the German football with Eintracht Frankfurt after similarly honing his craft in the Pro League at first but can now lay claim to being an FA Cup winner.

The next generation of promising talent continues to venture to Europe seemingly off a conveyor belt, and one who could soon follow suit is Sanfrecce Hiroshima's Sōta Nakamura.

Remarkably, the fleet-footed attacker is only in his second season as a professional.

In footballing terms, where prospects often break through as teenagers, the 23-year-old Nakamura is perhaps something of a late bloomer.

After two years where he was both the top scorer and assist leader in the Kanto University Soccer League, Nakamura finally earned a professional deal with Sanfrecce in 2025.

He managed 22 league appearances, scoring thrice, but it was on the continental stage where he shone -- scoring four goals in as many games in the AFC Champions League Two.

He also impressed enough to win his first caps for Japan, featuring -- and even opening his international account -- in their triumphant 2025 EAFF F-1 Football Championship campaign, albeit perhaps having only been selected given the Samurai Blue -- as always -- did not use an overseas-based players for the tournament.

Two weekends ago, Nakamura showcased his full array of talents in a standout performance as Sanfrecce claimed a 2-0 win over Gamba Osaka.

Deployed as one of his team's two No. 10s just behind the main striker, Nakamura roamed freely in the attacking third, constantly finding space with intelligent off-the-ball movement before progressing the play either with a jinking run or incisive pass.

One such piece of play, when he darted out wide to receive a through-ball from Ryo Germain led to him scoring Sanfrecce's second goal with an exquisite finish curled just beyond Masaaki Higashiguchi's outstretched fingers into the far corner.

He almost scored a second, although it would have been ruled out for an earlier offside call, as he pounced on a loose ball inside the are and effortlessly danced around Higashiguchi before seeing a shot cleared off the line.

And, towards the end of the game, Nakamura -- even after a bit of miscontrol -- still had the composure and skill to flick the ball around an onrushing Takeru Kishimoto, who he had tormented all afternoon long. Kishimoto's frustrations would finally boil over as he cynically dragged the Sanfrecce man down -- earning his second booking to effectively end any hopes Gamba had of a late fightback.

"Today was a nice and very good match from Sōta," said Sanfrecce coach Bartosch Gaul, when asked by ESPN after the match for his appraisal of Nakamura's performance.

"For me, he was the man of the match. Absolutely, today was also good to bring [him] in a typical No. 10 position.

"The player is very intuitive and he needs a lot of freedom, to go deep between the lines and so on. He used the freedom very good today."

Having only taken charge of Sanfrecce at the start of this year, Gaul was not the one who presided over Nakamura's rookie season but admits it was heartening to see such a performance -- especially after a tricky start to 2026 for the forward.

Just five months into his professional career, Sōta Nakamura earned his first Japan call-up and would score on his international debut in a 6-1 win over Hong Kong last July. Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

"I heard about it that it's his second season [as a professional]," Gaul explained.

"I like to work especially with such young players. I also have to be honest - the first weeks also were maybe not so easy for him, but I think it's absolutely positive about his character that he never gave up.

"He always tried, he wanted and trained for the moment and, today, it was a very good, nearly-perfect match from him."

Nakamura's versatility means he can be employed in a variety of roles in the attacking areas, and potentially even in a midfield capacity.

And, while he is content to be fielded wherever the coach believes is beneficial for the team, the diminutive Nakamura -- standing at 1.68 metres -- believes he could do his best work in the most-advanced of positions.

"It was a huge game for me, because it was a first goal of the season for me," he told ESPN via an interpreter after that win over Gamba. "It was so important.

"Of course, thinking about my height and physical contact [in games], the No. 10 position is a good position for me.

"But personally, I would like to play as one of the two strikers -- to gamble with the defence as they retreat and suddenly go in behind them."

Even with his relatively-delayed entry to the professional game, there is still long and bright future ahead for Nakamura - with no shortage of compatriots serving as cases of players who made the move to Europe at a later age but ultimately still succeeding.

The best example arguably comes in the form of Japan captain Wataru Endō only left Japan at the age of 25 but went on to captain Stuttgart in the Bundesliga before earning a huge move to Liverpool.

For now, Nakamura is solely focused getting even better in his second season as a professional as Sanfrecce look to end an 11-year wait to win the J1 League.

"Last season was a rookie season for me. Since this is my second season, I have to focus on improving more and more," he added.

"Personally, if we're talking about numbers, five goals and five assists is my target for this season."