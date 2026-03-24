Fan groups complain to European Commission over World Cup ticket pricing

A complaint over World Cup ticket pricing has been lodged with the European Commission.

Tournament organiser FIFA has faced criticism over the prices set and the adoption of dynamic pricing.

Football Supporters Europe (FSE) and Euroconsumers have now lodged the complaint.

"For several months now we have urged FIFA to do right by fans and reconsider its aggressive and exploitative ticketing policies," FSE executive director Ronan Evain said.

"FIFA's failure to engage in meaningful consultation with stakeholders yet again has left us with no option but to join forces with Euroconsumers in filing this complaint with the European Commission."

FIFA faced heavy criticism over the prices it set for fans who are part of national-team travel clubs and loyalty schemes. Initially, the cheapest available tickets for the final were priced at over £3,000 ($4,020), while England fans wishing to follow the team from the first match to the final would have to spend over £5,000 ($6,702), as a minimum.

The world governing body did make a small concession by introducing some $60 tickets, but these equated to just 10% of a team's allocation per match.

Many fans who follow their countries have been left angry and disappointed over ticket prices at the 2026 World Cup Getty

FIFA said there had been half a billion ticket requests in its most recent sales window. Its president, Gianni Infantino, said that was "more than demand -- it's a global statement".

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FSE added in its statement on Tuesday: "FIFA point to their unconfirmed sales figures as validation of their unfair ticket practices, while the reality is they leave fans with no other choice -- pay up or lose out."

England's travel club allocations for the semifinal and final were undersubscribed.

FIFA has been contacted for comment. It has previously defended the use of dynamic pricing, which is common for ticket sales in North America.