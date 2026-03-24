No official Ipswich invitation for Nigel Farage's stadium visit - reports

No official invitation was made by Ipswich to Reform Party leader Nigel Farage to stage a photo opportunity at Portman Road on Monday, sources have told the Press Association.

Portman Road Events, which manages private tours of the stadium, is understood to have taken a booking on behalf of Reform for Monday afternoon, but the full extent of what was involved did not become apparent to the club until later that day when social media posts emerged on the party's official account.

The Championship club have faced criticism on social media, with Reform posts potentially giving the impression Portman Road staged a party rally on Monday, which actually took place at Trinity Park in the town.

Reform posted "Portman Road Awaits" on X on Monday evening and Farage followed up with a post on Tuesday morning, with club branding and sponsors clearly visible in the photos posted online.

"I've never been too bad on the right wing," Farage wrote on his official X account.

The party made a photo of Farage holding up a number 10 Ipswich shirt the banner on their official X account.

I've never been too bad on the right wing. ✍️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/edW9hulPrO — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) March 24, 2026

The club declined to comment, but some supporters criticised them on X. Alex, an Ipswich fan, told the Press Association he was "disgusted and ashamed" at what had happened, adding: "It is a slap in the face to supporters and players, past and present."

Reform UK has been contacted for comment.

Reform posted a further video of Farage at Portman Road on Tuesday afternoon, where he thanked the club for a "lovely welcome."

Farage said: "It's a big end of the season for Ipswich, they're really in contention to go back into the Premier League.

"Let's hope they do, but if they don't, I think there's a chance here -- I've had a chat with a few people on the manager's job coming up next season and I'm definitely on the shortlist.

"The trouble is, there's only one job I'm really after."

The video then cuts to the door of 10, Downing Street -- the Prime Minister's residence.