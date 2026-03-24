Barcelona to listen to offers for Ferran Torres, search on for two strikers -- sources

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Barcelona are considering an attacking shake-up this summer which would include listening to offers for Ferran Torres and the arrival of up to two new forwards, various sources have told ESPN.

Torres, 26, is out of contract in 2027 and the club would prefer to move him on than Robert Lewandowski, given this is the last summer they can obtain a fee for the Spain international, to raise money to invest in signings.

Lewandowski's deal is up this summer but Barça president Joan Laporta recently confirmed a desire to prolong his terms, as revealed by ESPN in February.

Meanwhile, sporting director Deco is working on the search for a new starting No.9, with Atlético Madrid's Julián Álvarez among the targets, as well as exploring possible ways to extend Marcus Rashford's stay at the club.

Ferran Torres could be on his way out of the Nou Camp this summer. Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barça have an option to make the England international's loan from Manchester United permanent for around €30 million ($34.7m) but they hope to either reduce that amount or extend the loan by an additional season.

The Spanish champions are aware that none of the three operations -- renewing Lewandowski, signing Álvarez, keeping Rashford -- will be straight forward and are also looking at alternative options to strengthen though the middle and out wide.

At 37, Lewandowski has offers from around the world and has reiterated this week that he will wait until the end of the season before making a definitive decision on his future.

One of the options for the Poland striker is a move to MLS, with a source telling ESPN in January that Chicago Fire have held discussions with his camp "for several months."

As for Álvarez, Atlético will not allow the Argentine to leave easily, with Premier League side Arsenal also keen on signing him.

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Finally, United, various sources told ESPN, have made it clear the only way Barça can keep Rashford is by paying the full €30m as agreed last year when he moved to Spotify Camp Nou on loan.

Therefore, Barça are looking at ways to make these deals, or others, happen, with a source admitting that the club would be open to offers for Torres in order to raise funds.

Torres is out of contract in 2027 and the Catalan club must either move him on this summer or renew his contract to avoid losing him for free next year.

Deco has tied down the majority of the first team squad in recent months -- with Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsí, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Ronald Araújo, Pedri and Fermín López among those to pen new deals -- but the same sources told ESPN there have still been no sit down talk about Torres' future.

Barça signed Torres from City in 2022 for over €50m and he's played a part in winning two LaLiga titles, a Copa del Rey and three Spanish Super Cups.

He started the current season in fine form, taking Lewandowski's place in the team in the autumn, but his performances have dipped at a key moment of the campaign.

Ferran Torres began the season strongly but has scored just three times in 2026. Ricardo Larreina/Europa Press via Getty Images

Torres has scored 16 goals in 40 games this term, but he's scored just three in 2026 and has not scored since the 3-1 win against Elche on Jan. 31.

Sources on coach Hansi Flick's staff told ESPN that the Spain international's commitment to the cause is "not in doubt" and the he's just on a "bad run," but behind the scenes the club are considering a transfer to aid other operations.

One source says Barça's ideal scenario would be to have Álvarez as the starting striker next season and Lewandowski as his backup, which would reduce the amount of minutes available to Torres.

There would also be limited options to play wide, with Barça looking to either retain Rashford or sign another versatile winger to complement Yamal and Raphinha