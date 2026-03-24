USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino: 'I miss the world of football in England' amid Tottenham links

Gab Marcotti and Stewart Robson discuss Tottenham's 3-0 loss to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. (0:54)

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U.S. men's national team head coach Mauricio Pochettino said he misses English football amid links to him returning to Tottenham.

The Argentinian managed Tottenham between 2014 and 2019, taking Spurs to the Champions League final along the way and overseeing four consecutive Champions League finishes -- including a second placed finish in the 2016-2017 season.

Pochettino was sacked by Spurs in 2019 to manage Paris Saint-Germain, before returning to the Premier League where he managed Chelsea in the 2023-24 season.

Mauricio Pochettino said he misses English football culture. Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images

Since then he has been at the helm of the USMNT, with the daunting task of a home World Cup this summer.

But the 54-year-old has always loved the English football culture, and with Tottenham in strife and relegation a real and growing possibility, naturally there are fans who want him back.

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Speaking to French publication L'Equipe, in a first interview in France since he departed the capital in 2022, Pochettino said: "I love the country [England], its culture, the football culture."

"For anyone with a competitive spirit who wants to measure themselves against others and test their abilities, it's the ideal place -- you have to constantly give your best."

Pochettino is still admired by Tottenham fans and they even sang his name earlier this season, despite him departing seven years ago, during Thomas Frank's troubled Spurs tenure.