Man United's Hinata Miyazawa in line to face Bayern Munich - Marc Skinner

Open Extended Reactions

Hinata Miyazawa won the Asian Cup with Japan in Australia. Getty

Hinata Miyazawa could go straight back into the Manchester United side to face Bayern Munich on Wednesday following her Asian Cup triumph.

The midfielder has made a swift return to training in Manchester after helping Japan beat Australia in Sunday's final in Sydney.

United manager Marc Skinner is confident she is ready for the Women's Champions League quarterfinal first leg at Old Trafford.

Disney+ becomes new home of Women's Champions League in Europe Disney+ will be the only place football fans can watch all 75 matches live each season. Visit the Disney+ website to get access.

Skinner said: "She's fine. She's on such a high of winning the tournament, it was a fantastic achievement.

"I'm sure there'll be some effect, but she feels ready to go and obviously she'll be in contention to start the game.

"We're averse to putting players under extreme risk but she's trained absolutely fine and she's a hugely important part of what we do."

- Man United shocked everyone to make UWCL quarterfinals, but is it progress?

- Man United vs Bayern Munich: How to watch in UK with ESPN, kickoff time, key players

- Women's Champions League on Disney+: Schedule, format, more

United, who beat Atlético Madrid 5-0 on aggregate in the previous round, are bidding to reach the semifinals for the first time.

The club play most of their home games at Leigh Sports Village and Skinner hopes Old Trafford will provide extra inspiration.

He said: "We've got to maximise the moment. Even when you achieve so much, you're never really fully happy until you've done the next thing, so we've got to keep moving.

"I always love playing Champions League at Old Trafford because it's the Theatre of Dreams.

"It's one of the most difficult challenges, Bayern Munich, but we are excited by it."

The second leg of the tie takes place at the Allianz Arena on April 1 with the winners to face Real Madrid or Barcelona.

The two Spanish sides meet in the first leg of their quarterfinal in Madrid on Wednesday.

Real are also hoping to reach the last four for the first time while Barça are hoping to make it to the semifinals for the eighth season in succession.