Lee Carsley: Max Dowman's England progress shouldn't be rushed

James Olley reacts to Max Dowman's performance vs. Everton after becoming the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history and his impact at Arsenal. (2:12)

Open Extended Reactions

England under-21s boss Lee Carsley said he expects Max Dowman to have a "fantastic future at international level" but says there is no need to rush the 16-year-old's development.

The precociously talented Arsenal teenager became the youngest goalscorer in Premier League history earlier this month when stylishly wrapping up the leaders' vital 2-0 win against Everton.

- Messi to Dowman: Who's the world's best player at every age?

- Thomas Tuchel hints at Max Dowman chance to make World Cup squad

Dowman's impact and potential led to suggestions that the World Cup could take priority over his GCSEs this summer, but Tuchel overlooked the attacking midfielder for March's expanded senior selection.

But the German coach was full of praise for the fearless teenager, who has been named in the England under-19s squad rather than being included in Carsley's under-21 set-up.

"We speak a lot about all of the players," the former England interim boss said. "I think it's important that we get the challenge point right.

"I think Max is going to have a fantastic future at international level.

"It's important that we don't rush that. One thing he has got is time on his hands.

"He will play for the 19s, a really important part, hopefully they qualify for a Euros and potentially play in a 20s World Cup."

Max Dowman has hit the headlines with this performances for Arsenal this season. Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Carsley told Sky Sports: "All of the players are on our radar. I think Max has been on our radar for maybe six, seven, eight months.

"I've seen him play a lot in the under-17s, as I have a lot of the other players.

"A highly talented player, he's definitely going to get his chance at some points.

"Like I say, we have to just get that timing right and the balance right. It will be good for him this window to go and get some minutes and play some game time."

One Arsenal player who has been included in the under-21s squad for the European qualifiers against Andorra and Moldova is Myles Lewis-Skelly.

The 19-year-old burst onto the international scene in Tuchel's first camp but dropped out of the senior squad as game time under Mikel Arteta dried up.

Carsley said of Lewis-Skelly after his first under-21s call-up: "Very enthusiastic, very dedicated. Very motivated to play for the 21s and get some game time and hopefully push the group forward.

"Obviously having that quality that he's got. We're looking forward to him playing against Andorra."

Tuchel's side host Uruguay on the same night Lewis-Skelly makes his under-21s debut, but Carsley says the six-cap full-back should not give up on his World Cup dreams.

"I think it's important that any player that is playing in the Premier League or a senior team at a high level has got a chance of being on Thomas' radar and Myles will be no different to that," he said.

"He's got to have a strong end to the season, and you never know what's around the corner.

"I think he's showed in the past that he can play international level, as has Rico [Lewis] who we've also got in our squad. Hopefully he can do well in the next two games."