Romelu Lukaku to miss Belgium friendlies with USMNT, Mexico

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Napoli striker Romelu Lukaku has withdrawn from Belgium's friendlies in the United States to get fitter.

Lukaku has been sidelined for months by a hamstring injury and lacks playing time with his club. He preferred to use the international break to work on his fitness, the Belgian federation said on Tuesday.

Belgium already ruled Club Brugge midfielder Hans Vanaken and Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard on Monday because of injuries.

Romelu Lukaku will miss Belgium's pre-World Cup friendlies against the U.S. and Mexico. Enrico Locci/Getty Images

Belgium plays the United States on Saturday in Atlanta and Mexico three days later in Chicago.

The World Cup starts in June.

The U.S. and Mexico will also play Portugal in the current international window, but there will be no Cristiano Ronaldo with the 41-year-old recovering from a hamstring injury.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.