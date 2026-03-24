Arsenal vs Chelsea LIVE: Latest updates from UWCL quarterfinal

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Holders Arsenal take on Women's Super League (WSL) rivals Chelsea in a mouth-watering quarterfinal clash in the Women's Champions League, and you can follow the updates live on ESPN.

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The two sides have a famed rivalry in England, but this is the first time they will be facing each other in Europe.

The stakes of the quarterfinal, of which the first leg is being played at the Emirates Stadium, are heightened by the fact that both sides are out of the WSL title race. Manchester City lead third-place Chelsea by nine points and fifth-placed Arsenal by 11.

Sonia Bompastor's side are unbeaten in Europe this season, and secured a place in the quarterfinals with a third place finish in the League Phase. The Gunners came fifth in the League Phase before thrashing OH Leuven 7-1 on aggregare in the playoff round to make it to the final eight.

Tune in below for live updates from the all-English affair.