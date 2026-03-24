Spain refs back Federico Valverde red as 'serious foul play'

Marcotti: Arbeloa is getting the best out of Vinícius Júnior (2:22)

Open Extended Reactions

Spain's refereeing committee has backed the decision to hand Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde a red card in the club's 3-2 derby win over Atlético Madrid on Sunday.

Referee José Luis Munuera sent off Valverde in the 77th minute of the LaLiga game at the Bernabéu, showing a straight red for a challenge on Atlético's Álex Baena, leaving Madrid defending a narrow one-goal lead with 10 men.

In their weekly video review of officials' decisions released on Tuesday, the CTA said Munuera's decision -- and that of the Video Assistant Referee not to intervene -- was "appropriate."

"In this action, the Real Madrid player challenged for the ball in midfield," a CTA spokesperson said. "[Valverde] made a challenge from behind, arriving late, making contact with the ankle and without a real possibility of playing the ball.

"The referee showed a straight red card, interpreting that he kicked the opponent, without being able to play the ball, and using excessive force. The VAR room, after revising the images from various angles, confirmed that the point of contact, the nature of the action and the intensity were compatible with serious foul play.

"It decided not to intervene, deeming there to be no clear and obvious error in the on-field decision. For the CTA, the decisions taken on the field and in the VAR room were appropriate."

Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa said post-match that he had not agreed with Munuera's decision, despite the referee's attempt to offer him an explanation on the touchline.

"I had a different view to José Luis," Arbeloa said. ""He said it was excessive force. I didn't see it like that. You get lots of challenges like that, there was no intention to hurt [Baena]. But I'm grateful for his explanation."

The 3-2 comeback win over city rivals Atleti helped keep the gap for Arbeloa's side to Barcelona in LaLiga at four points.