Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool at end of the season

Mark Ogden talks about Mohamed Salah's "incredible legacy" at Liverpool after announcing his departure at the end of the season. (2:12)

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Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, the Premier League club announced Tuesday, after nine years at Anfield in which he has established himself as one of their greatest players.

Liverpool said Salah, 33, has "reached an agreement" to leave the team a year before his contract was due to expire.

Sources told ESPN that the agreement will allow Salah to depart on a free transfer.

"Mohamed Salah is to bring the curtain down on his illustrious career with Liverpool Football Club at the end of the 2025-26 season," Liverpool said in a statement.

"The forward has reached an agreement with the Reds that will see him close a remarkable nine-year chapter at Anfield.

"Salah expressed his wish to make this announcement to the supporters at the earliest possible opportunity to provide transparency about his future due to his respect and gratitude for them."

Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool after nine seasons. Alex Pantling - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

The Egypt winger's 255 goals in 435 appearances put him third on Liverpool's all-time list, behind Ian Rush (346) and Roger Hunt (285), while he is fourth among the top all-time Premier League scorers with 191 goals.

Since joining from Roma in 2017, Salah has helped Liverpool win eight major titles, including two Premier Leagues and a Champions League.

"I wanted to start by saying that I never imagined how deeply this club, this city, these people would become part of my life," Salah said in a video featuring highlights of his time with Liverpool posted on X.

"Liverpool is not just a football club. It's a passion, it's a history, it's a spirit. I can't explain in words to anyone not of this club. We celebrated victory, we won the most important trophies and we fought together through the hardest time in our life. I want to thank everyone who was part of this club throughout my time here, especially the team-mates past and present.

"And to the fans, I don't have enough words. The support you showed me through the best time of my career, and you stood by me in the toughest times. It's something I will never forget and something I will take with me always.

"Leaving is never easy. You gave me the best time of my life. I will be always one of you. This club will always be my home, to me and to my family."

Salah signed a two-year contract extension last April, tying him to the club until the end of the 2026-27 season, after being the star player in the team's march to a record-tying 20th English league title.

However, his form has dipped this season and he was dropped for three consecutive games late last year. Salah then gave an explosive interview to reporters, accusing the club of throwing him "under the bus" amid the team's disappointing run of results.

He also suggested he had no relationship with manager Arne Slot and questioned whether he would remain at the club through the January transfer window. He was subsequently left out of the squad for a Champions League match with Inter Milan.

While Salah was reintegrated back into the squad following the Africa Cup of Nations over the winter, he has struggled to recapture the form that saw him be the Premier League's top scorer on four occasions.

Liverpool return to action after the international break with an FA Cup quarterfinal clash with Manchester City and meetings with Paris Saint-Germain in the final eight of the Champions League.

The club has seven Premier League matches remaining as it battles to earn qualification for next season's Champions League.

"With plenty still left to play for this season, Salah is firmly focused on trying to achieve the best possible finish to the campaign for Liverpool," the club said, "and, therefore, the time to fully celebrate his legacy and achievements will follow later in the year when he bids farewell to Anfield."

ESPN's Beth Lindop, The Associated Press and PA contributed to this report.