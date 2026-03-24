Roldan says competitive U.S. midfield has huge gap without Adams

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ATLANTA -- United States midfielder Cristian Roldan said that upcoming friendlies against Belgium and Portugal are a "great opportunity" for the contingent of USMNT midfielders to show what they're capable of, especially in the absence of injured teammate Tyler Adams.

The U.S. arrived at their training camp in Marietta, Georgia, ahead of friendlies against Belgium on March 28 and Portugal three days later. Absent from the group is Adams, who suffered a quadriceps injury with club side Bournemouth on March 13.

"I think with the absence of Tyler, look, it's a huge gap," said Roldan on a Zoom call with reporters. "Tyler brings a whole lot to our team; his energy, his ability to tackle, cover ground, his leadership, and now it's time for the rest of the midfielder just to fill that void.

"I think that the midfield position is quite competitive. I mean, when you talk about guys like [Weston McKennie] and [Tanner Tessmann] playing so well. You have guys like [Sebastian Berhalter] and [Aidan Morris] playing so well. And then you have Johnny [Cardoso] playing for Atlético. And for me, it's how can I compete? How can I put myself in a good spot before the World Cup, put myself in the best spot possible to make that squad?

"But listen, if my name isn't called, I'm going to be the best teammate I can be, and I fully expect the rest of the midfielders to do so. But the level of competition is there. The level of competition that we're going to face on the field is there. So this is a great opportunity for all of us to test ourselves against a really good competition."

The current camp is the last get-together for the USMNT prior to the squad being named in May. As such, Roldan figures that the pressure that exists from manager Mauricio Pochettino's "no guaranteed roster spot" philosophy figures to be ratcheted up a level or two.

"I expect competition this camp. I expect competition in every camp, but this one, especially leading up to the World Cup with the things that coach said, no one's spot is guaranteed," Roldan said. "And so proving yourself each and every day is extremely important. And look, these friendlies are not friendlies. We're playing against big time European countries that have a long history in the sport. And so that's our chance to show what we're capable of, who we can compete against. And so I think that we're all excited for the level of competition that comes along with the pressure and emotions that comes with the dream of going to a World Cup."

Roldan is one of 10 players in the current camp with World Cup experience, having been part of the 2022 squad. He said the need for that kind of know-how in the squad is vital heading into this summer, especially given the heightened expectations around the U.S. squad.