Arsenal's Chloe Kelly after goal against Chelsea: 'I'm back'

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Arsenal forward Chloe Kelly has said she feels back to her best following her goal against Chelsea in the first leg of their Women's Champions League quarterfinal.

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Kelly only recently marked her return from a persistent knee injury that has seen her miss a significant portion of the season. She has started just three league games this season, with two of them coming in March.

The England international scored a hat trick last weekend against West Ham United and followed that up with a hugely important goal against Chelsea on Wednesday night.

Her effort from outside the box deceived Hannah Hampton in the Chelsea goal and was Arsenal's second goal in a 3-1 win.

"When you have confidence and it falls to your feet like that ... Beth's [Mead] done unbelievable to find me on the opposite side and ... full of confidence, take that strike," she told Disney+ post-match.

"I was frustrated at the start of the season, kept picking up little niggles with my knee, but now I feel back. I feel confident. And playing under Renee [Slegers] ... she gives me a lot of confidence. So I love being in an Arsenal shirt."

Chloe Kelly scored Arsenal's second goal in the quarterfinal first leg. Getty

Arsenal have the upper hand in the quarterfinal at the halfway mark but Kelly knows the job isn't done. She spoke of taking lessons from their triumphant campaign last season, where they overturned deficits in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

"I think it's important that we take confidence in last season, playing over two legs. We know the shift that we had last season ... being goals down and knowing that it's only halftime going into Stanford Bridge, which is a tough place to go and with their fans as well, and the quality that they have," she said.

"But we know the quality that we have within, and it's about riding those waves sometimes as well at Stamford Bridge."