Liverpool's 'greatest': Mohamed Salah saluted by teammates

Mark Ogden talks about Mohamed Salah's "incredible legacy" at Liverpool after announcing his departure at the end of the season. (2:12)

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Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has hailed the departing Mohamed Salah as the club's "greatest" player.

News of Salah's exit at the end of the season broke out of the blue on Tuesday, signalling the end of an illustrious nine-year partnership between the Egyptian and the Anfield club.

- Salah will get the Liverpool farewell, but he leaves a void to fill

With 255 goals in 435 appearances, the 33-year-old will depart as the Reds' third highest goalscorer behind only Ian Rush and Roger Hunt.

And Robertson, who signed for the club in the same transfer window in 2017, led the dressing room tributes.

Posting on Instagram, the Scotland international wrote: "Mohamed, thank you.

Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool at the end of the season. Molly Darlington/Getty Images

"Nine of the best years of our lives with amazing memories on and off the pitch. Watching you become the best at what you do and become one of the best to ever have worn the Liverpool shirt has been a joy to watch and be part of.

"Your mentality is second to none and a lot of people could take note. You have pushed yourself every single day and always demanded more from yourself and others. A pleasure sharing the pitch with you for so long but even more so being able to call you a friend.

"You deserve a send-off that reflects your status at LFC -- the greatest. Second to none."

Another long-time teammate of Salah's at Liverpool also paid tribute, with Trent Alexander-Arnold calling him "legend" on Instagram. The defender, who left Anfield for Real Madrid last summer, added: "Some journey brother."

Current Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch also posted a simple message, calling Salah "legend."

In a statement announcing Salah's departure, Liverpool said he had "firmly established himself as one of the greatest players in Liverpool's history, helping the club to two Premier League titles, the Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups, as well as an FA Community Shield."

PA contributed to this report.