Transfer rumors, news: Four clubs chase Spurs defender Gray

James Olley and Craig Burley discuss Tottenham's managerial options as they battle relegation from the Premier League. (1:39)

Who should Tottenham hire to stay in the Premier League? (1:39)

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Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and Aston Villa hold an interest in versatile Tottenham Hotspur defender Archie Gray, while United have added Fulham and USMNT left back Antonee Robinson to their shortlist. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Tottenham Hotspur defender Archie Gray is considered a top prospect. Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

- Manchester United hold an interest in versatile Tottenham defender Archie Gray, who can play across the defense or in midfield, according to TEAMtalk. United will face plenty of competition for the 20-year-old's signature, though, as Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and Aston Villa are also interested. All four clubs are expected to attempt a move if Spurs are relegated from the Premier League, and if that does happen, a deal could be completed for around £50 million.

- Manchester United have added Fulham and USMNT left back Antonee Robinson to their shortlist of options for the position, says Football Insider. Robinson, 28, has been consistently linked with a move to Liverpool but United are also looking to sign a left back to provide competition for Luke Shaw and Patrick Dorgu, with Tyrell Malacia expected to leave. Yesterday, the club were being linked with Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies.

- Following the announcement that Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, TalkSPORT has suggested that the winger has interest from the Saudi Pro League and Major League Soccer. The 33-year-old has reached an agreement with the Reds that means he will be allowed to depart for free. Saudi Arabia has long been linked as a future destination and the league is prioritizing the Egypt international as its flagship signing of the summer, while there is also interest from MLS.

- Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez is Barcelona's priority as they aim to sign a No. 9 striker in the summer, reports Mundo Deportivo, while Atlético could look to replace him with Strasbourg's Joaquín Panichelli. In another report, Mundo Deportivo states that the Blaugrana's alternatives to Alvarez are Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen and Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic. They aren't interested in Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko or AC Milan winger Rafael Leão.

- Barcelona have informed Internazionale that they will start negotiations to sign center back Alessandro Bastoni, as reported by Sport. Talks will begin after the international break and the Spanish club will look to offer a set fee, plus the option to include a player in the deal, with Inter wanting a total package of around €60 million. Inter are reported to be interested in including Barcelona defender Gerard Martín, but the Catalan side don't want the 24-year-old to leave and intend to offer other players instead.

ESPN EXCLUSIVES

- Barcelona are considering an attacking shake-up which would include listening to offers for forward Ferran Torres and the arrival of up to two new forwards. Read

- Real Madrid are concerned that Caroline Weir and Naomie Feller will not renew their contracts at the club and could leave on free transfers this summer. Read

- Real Madrid are keen to sign Chelsea's Colombian striker Mayra Ramírez. Read

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:53 Could Liverpool sign Kvaratskhelia or Olise to replace Salah? Craig Burley debates who Liverpool could sign to replace Mohamed Salah.

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester City and Manchester United are set to go head-to-head to land Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali, 25, but the Italy international wants to return to Serie A. (TalkSPORT)

- Manchester United and Manchester City won't face competition from Bayern Munich for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson. (Christian Falk)

- Newcastle United have no intention of letting full back Lewis Hall leave despite interest from Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United. (TEAMtalk)

- Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool and Newcastle United are among the clubs monitoring Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong. (Caught Offside)

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- Paris Saint-Germain forward Ibrahim Mbaye, 18, is on the radar of Aston Villa this summer. (Sky Sports)

- With Nico Schlotterbeck getting closer to an agreement to renew his Borussia Dortmund contract, the center back's new deal will include a pro-Real Madrid clause that will allow him to leave for a set fee. (AS)

- Tottenham are willing to let captain Cristian Romero leave this summer, with Atletico Madrid one of the clubs interested in the center back. (Football Insider)

- Real Madrid center back Antonio Rudiger, 33, is out of contract this summer and could move to Juventus. (Tuttosport)

- Napoli want to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka as a free agent in the summer but face competition from Juventus, Internazionale, Atletico Madrid and Arsenal. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Paris Saint-Germain could swap Tottenham loanee Randal Kolo Muani for Juventus striker Jonathan David. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are admirers of Tottenham defender Luka Vuskovic, 19, who is on loan at Hamburg and could leave Spurs if they are relegated. (TEAMtalk)

- Internazionale are ready to make an offer for Roma midfielder Manu Kone, which could approach €50 million. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Arsenal are unwilling to entertain offers for left back Riccardo Calafiori amid interest from Internazionale (Football Insider)

- With Paulo Dybala's Roma contract expiring this summer, the 32-year-old is the topic of interest from Boca Juniors and Turkey. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Aston Villa, Roma and Fenerbahce are among the clubs interested in signing Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder Julian Brandt as a free agent. (Nicolo Schira)

- Newcastle United are more likely to sign Lens goalkeeper Robin Risser than Tottenham Hotspur due to their hopes of playing European football next season. (Football Insider)

- Galatasaray midfielder Gabriel Sara is being monitored by Aston Villa, Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford and AFC Bournemouth. (TEAMtalk)

- Benfica center back Antonio Silva, whose transfer is valued at around €15 million-€25 million, could move in the summer and has received concrete interest from Bundesliga clubs. (Florian Plettenberg)