That time Liverpool's Salah won Puskás Award with his '7th-best' goal of the year

Mark Ogden talks about Mohamed Salah's "incredible legacy" at Liverpool after announcing his departure at the end of the season. (2:12)

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Mohamed Salah formally broke the news on Tuesday that many Liverpool fans had felt was coming for several months: that he will be cutting his contract short and leaving Anfield on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Salah signed a new two-year deal with the Reds last summer. However, since then a dip in form, a slip down the pecking order, an explosive public outburst and a subsequent nosedive in his relationship with head coach Arne Slot, has seen the Egypt international fail to get as much game time as he feels he deserves.

However, since arriving in 2017, Salah has firmly established himself as one of Liverpool's greatest-ever players and will undoubtedly depart a hero regardless of the current circumstances.

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The 33-year-old has scored 255 goals in 435 appearances for the club (putting him third on their all-time list) and been instrumental in two Premier League title triumphs, domestic cup successes and the UEFA Champions League trophy in 2018-19.

He has also collected a number of individual plaudits, including three PFA Players' Player of the Year awards, two Premier League Player of the Season awards and four Premier League Golden Boots.

Salah was also bestowed with the illustrious Puskás Award as part of The Best FIFA Award gala night in 2018, which -- unlike the majority of his vast array of prizes and trophies -- raised more than a few quizzical eyebrows around the world.

The forward was handed world football's Goal of the Year award via an online fan vote for his strike against Everton in December 2017, when he collected the ball on the edge of the box before darting between two defenders and curling an exquisite finish beyond the goalkeeper

Of course, it was and remains a perfectly decent goal. Yet many at the time were baffled to see Salah's effort deemed to be the most beautiful goal scored that year ... when it wasn't even his best goal of 2017-18, or anywhere close.

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The sentiment was even echoed by teammate James Milner, who offered wry congratulations to his then-Liverpool teammate after the winner was announced, fending off competition from Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and a clutch of scorching golazos from the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

"Congrats Mo Salah on your 7th best goal from last season winning goal of the year," Milner wrote in a social-media post which also featured "#oneofmanyworldies" among several hashtags and emojis.

But was Milner right? By our count there were at least six Salah strikes from his imperious 2017-18 season that deserved a place on the Puskás shortlist ahead of his goal in the Merseyside derby. But, whether you agree with this subjective list or not, it serves as a reminder of just what a player Salah has been for Liverpool.

1. Nov. 18, 2017 vs. Southampton

Salah scored twice in a 3-0 victory against Southampton including a lovely effort from outside the box. The precise, angled finish was fairly similar to his strike against Everton but from a little further out.

2. Nov. 29, 2017 vs. Stoke City

Another rampant 3-0 win saw Salah score the goal of the game when he connected with a dinked cross from Sadio Mané to thump a vicious volley past the goalkeeper. The powerful finish was actually voted Goal of the Month by Liverpool fans.

3. Jan. 14, 2018 vs. Manchester City

Liverpool inflicted a first Premier League defeat of 2017-18 on Manchester City with a frantic 4-3 victory over the leaders at Anfield that went down as the game of the season. The score went from 1-1 to 4-1 in the space of just nine hectic minutes with Salah scoring what proved to be the decisive goal with an audacious 35-yard lob.

4. Feb. 4, 2018 vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool and Spurs contested another dramatic thriller that saw the two sides trade stoppage-time goals in a pulsating 2-2 draw at Anfield. Salah opened the scoring for the home side before Victor Wanyama pegged them back with an absolutely monstrous hit from distance. The Egypt international then looked to have snatched a 91st-minute win when he wriggled through a cluster of four defenders and belted it past Hugo Lloris. However, a 96-minute penalty from Harry Kane spoiled the party somewhat.

5. March 17, 2018 vs. Watford

Salah scored four goals (and assisted the other) in a 5-0 rout at Anfield on what proved to be one of many virtuoso displays for the nimble forward this season. His first was good, the second was slick and the third was nigh-on ingenious as the Reds star somehow fended off an entire pack of defenders before prodding an improvised finish past the goalkeeper.

6. April 24, 2018 vs. AS Roma

If you'll forgive the obvious pun, Salah filed another five-star performance in Liverpool's 5-2 thrashing of his former club in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal. He opened the scoring with his best goal of the night, curling an immaculate shot beyond the outstretched arm of future teammate Alisson Becker. He then dinked home a second before laying on assists for the Reds' third and fourth goals of the evening.