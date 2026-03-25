Bournemouth's Rayan has five-year plan to join 'powerful team'

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Bournemouth and Brazil rising star Rayan has laid out his ambitions Getty

Bournemouth's Brazilian winger Rayan wants to be playing for "the most powerful team in the world" in five years' time.

Rayan, 19, took a big step when he joined Bournemouth in a £24.7 million ($34m) transfer from Vasco da Gama in January.

"I've been very happy since I've arrived there," Rayan said while on international duty with Brazil in Orlando.

Rayan, a revelation in Brazil, scoring 20 goals in 57 games for Vasco in 2025, signed a contract with the Cherries until June 2031.

"Bournemouth has built a very important project for me," he said.

"I'm very happy at Bournemouth. I see myself, in five years, playing in Europe, for Bournemouth or another team that signs me. In five years, I hope to play in Europe, for the most powerful team in the world."

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Rayan, who has impressed while scoring twice and adding two assists in eight Premier League appearances, did not specify which team he was referring to.

His move to Bournemouth has also seen an increase in the club's social media followers.

"Since I arrived at Bournemouth, the club has gained more than 30,000 followers, most of them Vasco fans," Rayan said. "I have a lot of affection for the fans, for the club that formed me, that put me around the world, so I'm grateful for that."

Rayan is hoping to have the opportunity to showcase his talent when Brazil take on France on Thursday in Boston before taking on Croatia on March 31 in Orlando.

It will be Brazil's last two friendlies before national team coach Carlo Ancelotti announces his World Cup squad on May 18.

"We know there's a lot of competition, even more so in this national team, which has more titles than any other country," he said.

"But it's about doing my job, working hard. I hope to be called up for the World Cup, to be here with the group. In two or three months' time, I want to be playing in a World Cup and winning the Cup, which is the biggest dream of any player."