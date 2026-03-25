Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son trained with Real Madrid's academy - sources

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Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., has trained with Real Madrid's under-16 team this week, sources have told ESPN.

Ronaldo Jr., 15, plays for Al Nassr with his father in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but the family are currently in Madrid as Ronaldo Sr. recovers from a muscular injury suffered last month in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo Sr. has not been called up for Portugal's friendlies against the United States and Mexico during this international break as he continues his recovery.

He posted photos of himself working in the gym on Tuesday, with the message "improving every day."

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. is seeking to follow in his father's footsteps and become a professional footballer. Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

A source told ESPN that Real Madrid had opened its doors to their former player's son to train with them during this period of uncertainty in the Middle East, due to the conflict in Iran.

He trained with the 'Cadete A' -- or U16 -- side on Tuesday.

However, it was still too early to know if the situation could lead to his signing with the club's academy, the source said.

Another source wouldn't entirely rule out a possible move to Real Madrid in the future, but admitted that the reports they have on Ronaldo Jr. are not positive.

- Cristiano Ronaldo injury 'more serious' than expected

- Saudi Pro League table

Cristiano Ronaldo is Madrid's all-time record scorer, winning 16 trophies with the club between 2009 and 2018.

He joined Al Nassr in 2023 and was injured on Feb. 28, suffering a hamstring problem, and travelling to Madrid after the issue was discovered to be "more serious" than first thought according to coach Jorge Jesus.