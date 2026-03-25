Ange Postecoglou details City Ground exit route after 'brutal' Nottingham Forest sacking

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Ange Postecoglou has opened up on his "brutal" Nottingham Forest sacking after he was let go just 18 minutes after his final game in charge ended.

The former Tottenham Hotspur boss was only in charge at Forest for 39 days, failing to register a win in eight games.

A damaging 3-0 loss at home to Chelsea on Oct. 18 was seen as the last straw by owner Evangelos Marinakis, who wasted no time in dispensing with Postecoglou after the final whistle was blown at the City Ground.

Postecoglou has now shared more details of the chaos that followed full-time that day, while admitting that the sacking itself didn't come as a major surprise.

Ange Postecoglou's Nottingham Forest reign was ended abruptly in October.. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

"I haven't told the story but it was brutal mate, I literally got sacked straight after the game," he told Australian radio station SEN 1116.

"I knew it was coming so it was one of those that could come any day now but they literally sacked me straight after the game. I hadn't done the press yet but the press already knew. I just wanted to leave because I was going to do something I regret.

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"I hadn't spoken to the assistant coaches who I knew also were probably going to be sacked so I needed to say something to them and I'm doing this walking through throes of press and people who are just all looking at me and I just wanted to get out of there.

"Security said to me Ange, how do you want to get out of here, you know [with] Premier League games all the roads are blocked for half an hour.

"And then after half an hour they said Ange, the roads have opened but there's obviously traffic out there and they did there best to try and get me through.

"I got stuck at one set of traffic lights for at least 15 minutes, I've got Chelsea supporters giving it to me, Forest supporters weren't much kinder.

"I'm sitting in the car laid back and in between I got little kids coming up asking for a selfie, so what do you do, I don't want to disappoint. So I paid for my penance, whatever mistake I made, I paid a pretty heavy price for it."

Postecoglou was replaced by Sean Dyche who, with the club still threatened by relegation, was in turn succeeded by former Wolves boss Vitor Pereira who has been tasked with keeping the team in the Premier League.

Forest's potentially crucial win at fellow relegation battlers Spurs leaves them three points above West Ham in 17th with seven matches left to play.