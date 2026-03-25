Dagenham & Redbridge shareholder KSI to make history showing league game on YouTube

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KSI became a shareholder in non-league side Dagenham & Redbridge earlier this month. Andrew Redington/Getty Images

New Dagenham & Redbridge shareholder and YouTuber KSI will create history on Saturday when the club's National League South fixture with Hampton & Richmond is streamed live on YouTube.

It will mark the first time a National League match has been broadcast live on YouTube.

KSI's own YouTube channel will stream the fixture and the initiative has been backed by both the National League and DAZN after the social media star was unveiled as a Dagenham shareholder on March 3.

Dagenham's chief commercial officer John Grabowski said: "We appreciate DAZN's creativity and ambition to partner with KSI and bring our match to a global audience, for free.

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"It is a powerful statement of intent from DAZN and the National League. We want to make history on March 28th, not just in terms of viewership, but also in how non-league football can be seen, shared, and celebrated around the world."

Pete Oliver, chief executive of Growth Markets at DAZN, added: "It's incredible to see someone with KSI's global reach and cultural influence shine a spotlight on Dagenham & Redbridge and the National League.

"Moments like this show what's possible when football, creators, and modern distribution come together to reach entirely new audiences."

National League chief executive Phil Alexander said: "Streaming this game in this way is a landmark moment not only for the National League but also for the wider Non-League game.

"Partnering with DAZN and tapping into KSI's global audience gives us a unique chance to showcase what makes this level of football so special."