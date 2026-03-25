Al Ittihad eye Man United's Casemiro; transfer depends on Fabinho - sources

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Al Ittihad are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Casemiro on a free transfer for next season, but the Saudi Arabian club must first make a decision on Fabinho's future, sources told ESPN.

Casemiro announced last January that he will leave United once his contract with the Premier League club expires on June 30.

Sources told ESPN at the time that, at 34, the Brazil international still feels he has the strength to continue his career in one of Europe's top leagues.

However, sources have told ESPN that Al Ittihad are closely monitoring the situation and are keen to tempt him to pack his bags and head to Saudi Arabia.

Al Ittihad sit sixth in the Saudi Pro League, which is currently led by Al Nassr, where Cristiano Ronaldo plays.

Casemiro is set to leave Manchester United at the end of the season. Oli SCARFF / AFP via Getty Images

Al Ittihad also have other stars with a European background in their squad in the form of former Liverpool star Fabinho, but they are scouting the market for a big-name star after Karim Benzema left the team in February to join Al Hilal.

In this regard, sources have told ESPN that the potential signing of Casemiro is linked to the future of Fabinho himself.

The former Liverpool midfielder, who joined Al Ittihad in 2023, is due to see his contract expire this summer, and it remains to be seen whether he will renew his contract or leave on a free transfer.

Caesmiro's subsequent return to form under Michael Carrick has led some to argue that United should keep the Brazil midfielder beyong the end of the season.

United fans chanted "one more year" at the Brazilian after he scored in the 3-1 win over Aston Villa on March 15.

Fabinho's expected exit could make way for Casemiro's possible arrival this summer. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Sources have told ESPN that there is unlikely to be a U-turn, but teammate Leny Yoro has revealed the players wanted the club to keep the 34-year-old.

"Everyone wanted him to stay, he's a player [who is] really important for us," Yoro said.

"Even in the dressing room, every day, he has the experience that no one else has in the team.

"He won everything, so this helped us a lot in the games and even outside the pitch."

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United still have the option to trigger a one-year extension in Casemiro's contract, although it was agreed mutually with the club in January that he should leave in the summer.

And despite being a key part of the revival under Michael Carrick, the United head coach has hinted that the decision will not be reversed.

Information from ESPN's Bruno Andrade and Rob Dawson contributed to this story