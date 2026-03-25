Mohamed Salah: Five ways Liverpool could decide to replace Premier League legend

Mark Ogden talks about Mohamed Salah's "incredible legacy" at Liverpool after announcing his departure at the end of the season. (2:12)

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On the face of it, replacing Mohamed Salah seems like an impossible task for Liverpool. During his time on Merseyside, Salah has registered 189 goals and 92 assists in the Premier League -- the highest number of goal contributions managed by any player for one club in the competition's history.

If that wasn't enough, Salah has brought added eyes around the world to Liverpool as something of a cultural phenomenon. An icon of Egypt and Africa, his supporters have taken pride in seeing someone from the region develop into one of the Premier League's greatest players.

So just how do Liverpool replace a player of that stature? Could they spend big? Spend astutely? Look in-house? Here are five potential options for replacing the legendary figure.

Yan Diomande has enjoyed a stellar season in the Bundesliga. Alex Grimm/Getty Images

The RB Leipzig attacker has been one of the players most strongly linked with Liverpool in recent months.

His emergence for the Bundesliga side has buoyed their Champions League push, with the Ivory Coast international delivering 10 goals and six assists in the German top flight this season.

He boasts all the necessary attributes to fit that Salah role in the Liverpool side too. He has blistering pace in abundance, ability to beat his man, creativity and end product and at just 19 years old, he has youth on his side.

Michael Olise proved his Premier League pedigree during his time at Crystal Palace. Stefan Matzke - sampics/Getty Images

The Bayern Munich star would perhaps be the most eye-catching replacement for Salah, albeit also being the most difficult to sign too.

The German giants are adamant the former Crystal Palace player will not be sold following his blistering season in Vincent Kompany's side.

Olise has emerged as one of the best young wingers in the world and would be more than capable of replacing Salah, combining his incredible technique and vision with a proven Premier League pedigree.

This one would be the most ambitious move of the lot.

Boyhood Liverpool fan Anthony Gordon is often linked with a move to Anfield. Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Despite his Everton connection, rumours have persisted linking Gordon with a move to Anfield.

ESPN reported back in 2024 that the club actually turned down the chance to sign the winger when presented with the opportunity to do so by Newcastle United in a part exchange deal involving Jarrell Quansah.

They might have come to regret that decision now given the Salah news and Gordon's ability to play wide or in central areas as a more recognised forward. The Liverpudlian's usual home is on the left but it's not hard to imagine him being willing to relocate to the opposite wing if asked to by the club he supported as a boy.

How Liverpool would approach a deal with Newcastle following the Alexandar Isak affair this past summer is another thing altogether and seems likely to make a prospective move even more complicated.

Bradley Barcola is tipped for big things in the game. Eddie Keogh - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

The skillful Paris Saint-Germain attacker is another that has been linked with Liverpool in the past.

The Frenchman has strong competition at PSG for a place in wide roles and could be ready to truly step into the limelight.

Barcola is capable all along the forward line and is particularly suited to playing in wide roles, where he likes to slalom into the penalty area beating his man with skill and trickery. There's also plenty of speed there too, as well as the promise of the end product that made Salah stand out.

Any suggestion Barcola might be too lightweight for the Premier League can be alleviated with the player's impressive agility, allowing him to ghost past opponents.

A system rejig built around Rio Ngumoha?

Liverpool teenager Rio Ngumoha has emerged as a star of the future. Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Teenage sensation Ngumoha has been used wide right at times but favours playing on the left. With that in mind maybe a system change that allows him to play behind two strikers could be possible, with a 4-2-2-2 potentially favouring various players already at Liverpool.

Ngumoha and Florian Wirtz could playing behind a duo of Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak.

If Liverpool were able to replace one of their all-time greats with a teenager promoted from within, it would be one of the greatest transition plans in Premier League history.