Man who racially abused Jess Carter given suspended jail sentence

A 60-year-old man who posted racist messages about England defender Jess Carter online has received a suspended jail sentence.

Nigel Dewale, of Great Harwood, Lancashire, sent two posts during Euro 2025 last summer from his TikTok account under the username Bogeyman.

Dewale was "in drink" at home when he responded to a news article about police investigating online racial abuse earlier received by Carter following England's matches against France and Sweden at the tournament.

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The racist messages were later traced to Dewale, who was arrested and charged.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced at Blackburn Magistrates' Court to six weeks in custody, suspended for 12 months.

He pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to sending a grossly offensive message via a public communications network.

Carter, 28, who plays for NWSL team Gotham FC, was part of the Lionesses squad that went on to successfully defend their title at the tournament in Switzerland.

Information from PA contributed to this report.