Man United relaxed about Marcus Rashford situation; open to other bids - sources

Steve Nicol and Shaka Hislop disagree over the decision not to award Man United a second penalty against Bournemouth. (1:05)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United are relaxed about Marcus Rashford's situation at Barcelona, sources have told ESPN, and are confident they would be able to find other suitors if the Spanish giants decide against triggering their option to make the move permanent.

Barcelona can sign Rashford for €30 million (£25.9m) this summer as part of the agreement which saw the England forward move to Camp Nou on loan in July.

United are aware of speculation in Spain that Barcelona could look to renegotiate the terms, including paying a lower fee or attempting to defer payment until after another loan spell.

However, Old Trafford bosses are adamant that they will not enter fresh talks and are willing to let Rashford return to the club in the summer if Barcelona do not take up their option.

Man United bosses are confident they could find another bidder for Marcus Rashford if Barcelona do not trigger their permanent option. Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Sources have told ESPN that United believe Rashford's form in Spain has increased his value and that they could potentially negotiate a higher fee with another club.

The 28-year-old has scored 10 goals in 39 appearances this season and is set to be part of England's squad at the World Cup.

Sources have told ESPN that there have been enquiries from a number of clubs in England and Europe about Rashford's potential availability amid the uncertainty about his future.

Rashford, who has two years left on his contract at United, was made to train alone last summer before sealing his move to Barcelona.

If he returns at the end of the season, sources have told ESPN that it's likely he would be allowed to rejoin the first-team squad, now that former head coach Ruben Amorim is no longer at the club.

- Man United confident of new stadium opening in next six years

- Al Ittihad eye Man United's Casemiro, transfer depends on Fabinho - sources

- Sesko, Mbeumo withdraw from March internationals

Amorim was sacked in January and replaced with Michael Carrick, who has worked with Rashford before as a coach under both Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United are still considering their options about whether to give Carrick the job permanently or appoint an outside candidate.

Rashford, according to sources close to the forward, would prefer to stay at Barcelona, but hasn't ruled out returning to United.

Being reintegrated back into the first-team squad is still considered unlikely and United are actively looking at signing another left winger ahead of the summer window.

With Barcelona still chasing trophies in La Liga and the Champions League, club officials are set to make a decision on whether to proceed with a permanent deal for Rashford at the end of the season.