Vinícius Júnior plans to stay with Real Madrid for 'a long time'

Gab Marcotti and Stewart Robson react to Real Madrid's 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid in LaLiga. (2:22)

Marcotti: Arbeloa is getting the best out of Vinícius Júnior (2:22)

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Vinícius Júnior has indicated his plans to stay with Real Madrid for "a long time."

Speaking ahead of Brazil's friendly against France, the forward was asked about Antoine Griezmann's decision to swap Atlético Madrid for a move to MLS with Orlando City SC.

Already eight years into his stay at the Bernabéu, the 25-year-old insisted he was not even contemplating moving on.

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"Griezmann is a great player, he has had a great career in Spain, with the French national team as well. I think he will contribute a lot to the league [Major League Soccer]," Vinícius said.

"I only think about Real Madrid and being there for a long time. I'm living my best moment. Everything I do at Real Madrid, I hope I can also do here with the national team."