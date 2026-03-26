Mohamed Salah is leaving Liverpool, but where could he move next?

Mark Ogden talks about Mohamed Salah's "incredible legacy" at Liverpool after announcing his departure at the end of the season. (2:12)

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It's the end of an era: Mohamed Salah is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season after nine years, a littany of records and multiple major trophies.

His impact on Liverpool can hardly be overstated. He joined in 2016 when Liverpool were still enduring their long wait for a league title. What came next -- lifting the Premier League in both 2019-20 and 2024-25, as well as the Champions League in 2018-19 -- will be spoken about on Merseyside forever.

With that chapter closing, though, where could Salah head next? ESPN's correspondents from all over the world tried to find out.

Could the Saudi Pro League be an option?

Mohamed Salah will leave Liverpool at the end of the season. Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

After attracting Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema to Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Pro League certainly sees itself as a viable destination for Salah.

As one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League, it will take a significant financial package to tempt him anywhere. The SPL is one of the few leagues that could afford him -- and make up for some of the earnings lost by giving up the final year of his contract at Liverpool.

Sources in Saudi Arabia have told ESPN that the feeling in the country is that Al Ittihad are the most likely club to emerge as front-runner for his signature. They made a failed $200 million bid for Salah in September 2023, then lost Benzema to Al Hilal in the last transfer window. ESPN reported on Wednesday that Al Ittihad have already resumed their pursuit for a deal.

Al Qadsiah, managed by Brendan Rodgers, are seen as another option. Rodgers, who left Liverpool little over 18 months before Salah joined, has specifically asked for a right winger. On top of that, Al Qadsiah are keen to sign a superstar ahead of their new stadium opening towards the end of the year -- a venue that is set to host games at the World Cup in 2034.

ESPN sources said that Al Diriyah and Al Ula could also show interest in Salah if they earn promotion to the SPL. But as it stands, Al Hilal, who signed Benzema in February, are viewed as unlikely to challenge for the Egypt international. --- Rob Dawson

Where else could he go?

play 1:53 Could Liverpool sign Kvaratskhelia or Olise to replace Salah? Craig Burley debates who Liverpool could sign to replace Mohamed Salah.

BARCELONA

There would have been a time not so long ago when Salah on a free transfer would have been too good for a rebuilding Barcelona to turn down. Ilkay Gündogan and Sergio Aguero were some of the high-profile arrivals on free transfers in recent years, but club sources have told ESPN the plan is target younger players this summer. Lamine Yamal has Salah's preferred right wing position locked down, while Raphinha is the starter on the other flank.

Sources have told ESPN that reinforcements are wanted on the wing to support those two -- Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford remains an option, if not someone younger -- while a new striker is also wanted, as ESPN reported this week. However, Salah is not being considered for either of those roles given the level of salary he would command. -- Sam Marsden

REAL MADRID

Madrid were long touted as a potential next step for Salah if he were ever to leave Anfield, but that was some time ago. There's been no suggestion that he would be a target this summer. Madrid have form for signing elite talent on free transfers -- think Kylian Mbappé, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba -- but those players weren't turning 34 years old when they arrived at the Bernabéu. The club have traditionally been reluctant to offer multi-year contracts to players over 30, let alone those stars with Salah's likely wage demands, so a move for him would represent a radical change in policy.

There have been suggestions that Madrid will look to sign experienced players this summer to complement some of their young talent and compensate for some expected departures, but that is more likely to come in midfield or defense. A move for Salah would be a huge surprise. -- Alex Kirkland

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

Like Madrid, PSG flirted with the dream of signing Salah for many years. Club president Nasser Al Khelaifi tried to make it happen on a couple of occasions, and he knows Salah's agent well. However, times have changed. PSG are not an option for Salah anymore given his age and wage demands.

The club have moved away from veteran star names and instead put more trust in their crop of young stars, resulting in lifting last season's Champions League title. For a number of reasons, Salah no longer fits PSG's project. -- Julien Laurens

GALATASARAY

One potential landing spot rumored since Salah's public announcement has been Galatasaray. However, a source has told ESPN that the Turkish club have not discussed moving for Salah, with any deal being highly unlikely given they pushed the boat out to sign Leroy Sané from Bayern Munich last summer. -- Dawson

Is Major League Soccer an option? If so, where?

INTER MIAMI

Inter Miami doesn't have a Designated Player slot open at the moment to offer to Salah, as Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and latest signing Germán Berterame occupy the three positions.

Though De Paul originally joined Inter Miami on loan in the middle of the MLS season without a DP spot available at the time, that same path isn't viable for Salah right now. The Argentina midfielder arrived just months before the contract of former Designated Player Sergio Busquets expired, allowing De Paul to replace the Spaniard on the roster at the end of the season.

Once the campaign ended, Inter Miami automatically triggered De Paul's clause to make the contract permanent under the new DP position. Salah's departure from Liverpool, however, comes at a difficult time for Inter Miami to reshuffle DPs. Messi recently signed a contract extension through 2028, While De Paul and Berterame's deals extend through the 2028-2029 MLS season. -- Lizzy Becherano

REST OF MLS

If MLS Commissioner Don Garber has his way, Salah would be playing MLS tomorrow. Speaking at the Sports Business Journal's Business of Soccer event in Atlanta, Garber said that he would "love to see [Salah] in our league. I couldn't say that until he announced that he was leaving Liverpool," Garber said. "But what a great player he would be in MLS. And I think that we would provide him with a great platform."

Where Salah could end up is another question altogether, though no MLS sides have confirmed that they are pursuing the Egypt international. One ESPN source said that San Diego FC, whose lead owner is Egyptian businessman Sir Mohamed Mansour, is "not at the moment" working on a deal to bring Salah to SDFC. The same was true for the Chicago Fire -- which has pursued players like Neymar in the past -- with a source telling ESPN that there was "nothing concrete" in terms of a possible pursuit of Salah.

LAFC declined to comment on the situation, though they appear to be boxed in by their commitment to a two Designated Player and four under-22 initiative signings approach that would prevent them from going after Salah. However, that could change later this summer when Salah would become available. -- Jeff Carlisle