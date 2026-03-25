Al Ittihad resume pursuit of deal for Liverpool's Mohamed Salah - sources

Mark Ogden talks about Mohamed Salah's "incredible legacy" at Liverpool after announcing his departure at the end of the season. (2:12)

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Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad have resumed work on a deal for Mohamed Salah after the Liverpool forward announced on Tuesday that he will leave the club at the end of the season, multiple sources have told ESPN.

Al Ittihad had a £150 million ($200m) bid for Salah's services rejected by the Premier League outfit in September 2023, and are now set to revive their interest in the 33-year-old Egypt international as they look for a star name to be the face of their club following Karim Benzema's move to Al Hilal in February.

According to a source, Al Qadsiah are the only other Saudi Arabian club with the finances and ambition to rival Al Ittihad's offer.

Neither Al Hilal nor Al Nassr, where Cristiano Ronaldo has played since 2023, nor Al Ahli are interested in Salah, the source added.

Sources told ESPN on Tuesday that Salah will be allowed to leave Liverpool on a free transfer despite having another year remaining on his contract, which he signed in April 2025.

The Egypt winger's 255 goals in 435 appearances put him third on Liverpool's all-time list, behind Ian Rush (346) and Roger Hunt (285), while he is fourth among the top all-time Premier League scorers with 191 goals.

Since joining from Roma in 2017, Salah has helped Liverpool win eight major titles, including two Premier Leagues and a Champions League.

Salah signed a two-year contract extension last April, tying him to the club until the end of the 2026-27 season, after being the star player in the team's march to a record-tying 20th English league title.

However, his form has dipped this season and he was dropped for three consecutive games late last year. Salah then gave an explosive interview to reporters, accusing the club of throwing him "under the bus" amid the team's disappointing run of results.

ESPN's Tom Hamilton contributed to this report.