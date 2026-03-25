Landon Donovan to make return to the field at TST in 2026

Open Extended Reactions

United States men's national team great Landon Donovan will return to the field for this summer's $1 million winner-take-all The Soccer Tournament (TST), it was announced Wednesday.

Donovan will be a part of Sneaky FC, organized by his former LA Galaxy teammate and former MLS MVP Mike Magee, for the 7-on-7 event at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, from May 27 to June 1.

The 44 year-old last played for the San Diego Sockers of the Major Arena Soccer League in 2019. He finished his career ranked second in USMNT appearances, with 157, and tied with Clint Dempsey for the most goals, with 57.

Landon Donovan spent time as coach of the San Diego Wave in 2024. Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

"I'm excited for the opportunity to compete in The Soccer Tournament and represent Sneaky FC alongside a great group of players," Donovan said in a news release.

"The format is unique and highly competitive, and with so many talented players involved, it should be a fantastic experience for everyone participating and watching. I'm looking forward to being part of it."

TST is entering its fourth year and has featured some notable names, including Sergio Agüero, Jermaine Jones, Nani and Sebastian Giovinco, as well as former USWNT players Hope Solo, Ali Krieger, Carli Lloyd and Heather O'Reilly.