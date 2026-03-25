Real Madrid's Fede Valverde gets 1-match ban for red card in derby

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Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde was handed a one-match ban by the Spanish Football Federation's disciplinary committee for his red card in the club's 3-2 derby win over Atlético Madrid on Sunday.

Referee José Luis Munuera sent off Valverde in the 77th minute of the LaLiga game at the Bernabéu, showing a straight red for a challenge on Atlético's Álex Baena, leaving Madrid defending a narrow one-goal lead with 10 men.

According to the official match report submitted by Munuera, the dismissal was for "kicking an opponent when [the ball] was not within playing distance, using excessive force."

In their weekly video review of officials' decisions released on Tuesday, the CTA said Munuera's decision -- and that of the Video Assistant Referee not to intervene -- was "appropriate."

"In this action, the Real Madrid player challenged for the ball in midfield," a CTA spokesperson said. "[Valverde] made a challenge from behind, arriving late, making contact with the ankle and without a real possibility of playing the ball.

"The referee showed a straight red card, interpreting that he kicked the opponent, without being able to play the ball, and using excessive force. The VAR room, after revising the images from various angles, confirmed that the point of contact, the nature of the action and the intensity were compatible with serious foul play."

Valverde is currently on international break with Uruguay for friendlies against England and Algeria. He will sit out Madrid's match against Mallorca April 4 but can return vs. Girona on April 10.