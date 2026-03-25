Man United vs Bayern Munich LIVE: Latest updates from UWCL quarterfinal

Manchester United face Bayern Munich in their first-ever Women's Champions League quarterfinal, and you can follow the updates live on ESPN.
The Women's Super League side are in their debut campaign in Europe, and reached the last eight through a 5-0 aggregate win over Atlético Madrid in the playoff round.
They face a sterner test in Bayern Munich, who finished fourth in the League Phase to secure direct passage to the quarterfinals.The Bavarian side exited the competition at this same stage last year, and will be keen to reach their first semifinal in four years.
Tune in below for live updates from Old Trafford.