Ex-Tigres exec Culebro to run Atlanta's MLS, NWSL teams

Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- Arthur Blank has added Mauricio Culebro as president of soccer for the Atlanta United FC of MLS and Blank's NWSL team, which will debut in 2028.

Culebro has served as president of Tigres UANL, overseeing sporting and business operations for the men's and women's programs in Mexico for the past five years. He also has served as chief operating officer of the Mexican Football Federation.

In his new role with the Blank Family of Businesses, Culebro will report to AMBSE CEO Rich McKay.

"This is an exciting day as we welcome Mauricio to Atlanta and our family of businesses," Blank said in a statement released by AMBSE. "As we progressed through the search process, Mauricio's impressive experience and clear vision to elevate our clubs made him an outstanding fit to lead Atlanta United and NWSL Atlanta 2028."

Blank acknowledged Culebro will be new to MLS and the NWSL, but added: "Mauricio is not new to building and operating successful global soccer clubs, and I am fully confident in his ability to help return Atlanta United to the level our fans deserve, while leading the launch of our NWSL club."

In his role with the Mexican Football Federation, Culebro led the country's planning for multiple host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"It is an honor to join AMBSE's highly successful leadership team and become part of an organization with such a strong culture and foundation already in place," Culebro said. "I am excited to put my experience, passion and commitment at the service of Atlanta United and NWSL Atlanta 2028, working alongside a great team to build long-term projects our fans can feel proud of -- teams that truly represent the passion, energy and ambition of this city."

Atlanta United chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson, senior vice president of strategy Dimitrios Efstathiou and senior vice president, chief business officer Sarah Kate Noftsinger will remain in their roles and report to Culebro.

Blank was awarded the 17th NWSL franchise on Nov. 11, 2025.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.