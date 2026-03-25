Barcelona make Real Madrid suffer in 'historic' UWCL rout

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MADRID -- Barcelona midfielder Patri Guijarro called their 6-2 Women's Champions League thrashing of Real Madrid a "historic result" on Wednesday, insisting the team would play "at 200%" in the second leg despite their four-goal lead.

Ewa Pajor scored twice in the quarterfinal first leg at the Alfredo di Stéfano stadium -- including opening the scoring just six minutes in -- while Esmee Brugts, Irene Paredes, Vicky López and Alexia Putellas also found the net for the visitors, with Linda Caicedo responding twice for Madrid.

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The result put Barcelona on the verge of a record-extending eighth consecutive semifinal and took their record over Madrid to 22 wins in 23 meetings.

It was the first of three meetings between the sides in just over a week, with another Clásico coming up in Liga F on Sunday, followed by the return leg in Barcelona next Thursday.

"It was a really complete performance, worthy of the Champions League," Guijarro said. "It was a historic result, but we're most pleased with the way we played.

Barcelona continued their dominance over Real Madrid on Wednesday. Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

"It's the first leg. We'll go at 200% in the second leg too. I think we deserved it ... With this result it might seem like we'll relax on Sunday, and in the next game, with a four-goal lead. But quite the opposite. You know us."

Barcelona were UWCL runners-up in 2025, having won the competition in 2021, 2023 and 2024, while Madrid -- whose women's team was founded in 2020 -- are playing at the quarterfinal stage for the second season in a row.

"We suffered today," goalkeeper Misa Rodríguez said. "We need to analyze what we've done wrong, because when you concede six goals, it means you've done things wrong, and then move on."

Madrid coach Pau Quesada praised two-goal Caicedo -- who recently extended her contract at Madrid until 2030 -- as "one of the best players in the world."

"She helps us, and we have to help her," Quesada said. "We want to build a Real Madrid with players who can make the difference."