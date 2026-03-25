MLS commissioner Garber would 'love' to have Salah in league

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MLS commissioner Don Garber said that he would "love" to see Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah in MLS, should the Egypt international decide to join the league.

Garber was speaking to reporters at the SBJ Business of Soccer event in Atlanta, and after professing his admiration for Salah, said: "I couldn't say that until he announced he was leaving Liverpool. But what a great player he would be in MLS. And I think we would provide him with a great platform."

It was announced earlier this week that Salah and Liverpool will part ways after the end of the current season, making the player a free agent even though his contract had a year left to run. There are already teams queuing up to sign the 33-year-old, with sources telling ESPN that Saudi club Al Ittihad is ready to resume a chase that has spanned years.

MLS figures to give the Saudi club a run for its money, having already secured the likes of Lionel Messi, Son Heung-Min, and Thomas Müller in recent years. Just this week, Orlando City announced that it had signed French World Cup-winner Antoine Griezmann.

Garber began his pitch last December, stating: "Obviously, if [Salah] ever decides to come to Major League Soccer, we'd welcome him with open arms. I'd say he should reach out to Leo [Messi] and reach out to Thomas Müller and see how happy they've been and how successful they've been and how much they've really embraced being in Major League Soccer."

ESPN sources did confirm that neither San Diego FC, whose lead owner is Egyptian businessman Sir Mohamed Mansour, nor the Chicago Fire, which has chased high-profile players like Neymar in the past, are pursuing Salah at the moment.

LAFC declined to comment on the Egyptian international, though they appear to be boxed in by committing to a two Designated Player/four U22 initiative roster model that would prevent them from going after Salah. The team has the option to change its model to allow three DPs later this summer, however, when Salah would become available.

The MLS summer transfer window is open from July 13 to Sept. 2.