Transfer rumors, news: Arsenal in for PSG star Kvaratskhelia

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Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is on the radar of Arsenal, while Manchester United are lining up a move for Newcastle left back Lewis Hall. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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TRENDING RUMORS

Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia signed from Napoli for €60 million in 2025. Getty Images

- Arsenal are exploring an approach for Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, says The Independent. The Gunners reportedly see the 25-year-old as a player who would provide more creativity, but while his representatives have indicated that he is open to a switch to the Emirates Stadium, there is belief that a deal could be difficult to pursue, with PSG not looking to part ways with him. Kvaratskhelia has scored 11 goals in 35 matches this season and any transfer would cost upwards of €80 million.

- Manchester United are lining up a move for Newcastle left back Lewis Hall, according to Sky Sports. The Old Trafford hierarchy have reportedly been impressed by the 21-year-old following several impressive performances this season, and he is viewed as an alternative signing to Eintracht Frankfurt's Nathaniel Brown, 22. The Red Devils are also expected to strengthen their forward line, with 19-year-old RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande and Everton's Iliman Ndiaye, 26, two of the top names on their shortlist.

- Bayern Munich are set to stand firm amid interest in winger Michael Olise from Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Manchester City. Speaking to Sport Bild, Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl said: "We're not giving it a second thought. He's an FC Bayern player and has all the opportunities here that top players could wish for." The 24-year-old has directly contributed to 38 goals in 38 matches across all competitions this season, and has been linked with the Reds as a potential successor to Mohamed Salah.

- Manchester City and Arsenal are among several teams looking at Hearts defender Alfie Osborne. TEAMtalk reports that scouts from both clubs were present to watch the 17-year-old play for Scotland U19s in the 3-0 defeat against Italy in a U19 European Championship qualifier on Wednesday, and a deal could be secured for less than £250,000. Despite the Scottish Premiership side looking to keep him, it is reported that that Osborne isn't planning to stay put beyond this summer.

- Borussia Dortmund are interested in Hoffenheim striker Fisnik Asllani. Florian Plettenberg says that BVB see the 23-year-old as a potential option if Serhou Guirassy leaves in the summer, but there is also competition from Bayern Munich, who are "closely monitoring" the situation with several other clubs. Asllani has a release clause in his contract worth in the region of €27 million, and he has also been linked with Barcelona as the LaLiga side continue to look for a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

ESPN EXCLUSIVES

- Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad have resumed work on a deal for Mohamed Salah after the Liverpool forward announced on Tuesday that he will leave the club at the end of the season. According to a source, Al Qadsiah are the only other Saudi Arabian club with the finances and ambition to rival Al Ittihad. Read

- Al Ittihad are also interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Casemiro on a free transfer for next season, but the Saudi Arabian club must first make a decision on Fabinho's future. Read

- Barcelona are considering an attacking shake-up which would include listening to offers for forward Ferran Torres and the arrival of up to two new forwards. Read

- Real Madrid are concerned that Caroline Weir and Naomie Feller will not renew their contracts at the club and could leave on free transfers this summer. Read

- Real Madrid are keen to sign Chelsea's Colombian striker Mayra Ramírez. Read

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:53 Could Liverpool sign Kvaratskhelia or Olise to replace Salah? Craig Burley debates who Liverpool could sign to replace Mohamed Salah.

OTHER RUMORS

- Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. is closing in on signing a new contract with the club. (Sport)

- Barcelona are internally discussing a move for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva. (AS)

- Premier League clubs are interested in Internazionale forward Marcus Thuram but an offer worth €70 million would be required to land him. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado is on the radar of Al Ahli, Al Nassr, and Al Hilal. (Sport)

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- Internazionale are challenging Manchester City and Chelsea in the battle to sign River Plate winger Ian Subiabre. (TEAMtalk)

- Chelsea are keen on 16-year-old Marseille winger Said Remadnia. (Sun)

- Newcastle are looking to sign midfielder Lewis Miley to a new contract amid interest from multiple top clubs. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Como are among the teams in Serie A lining up a move to sign Juventus winger Filip Kostic, who is expected to become a free agent in the summer. (Nicolo Schira)

- Celtic want to sign on-loan Bournemouth right back Julian Araujo permanently in the summer. (Football Insider)

- Juventus have made progress in contract talks with striker Dusan Vlahovic, who could sign a one or two-year extension with the Bianconeri. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Wolves are leading Celtic and Rangers in the race for BK Hacken midfielder Silas Andersen. (Football Insider)

- Liverpool have been in contact with former Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso, who would be willing to take over at Anfield should the Reds decide to part ways with current manager Arne Slot. (Bild)