Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski eases fears of fresh injury amid lengthy layoff

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Tottenham Hotspur forward Dejan Kulusevski has eased concerns of a fresh injury setback, insisting that his knee is "great" after a recent procedure.

Kulusevski has not played for Spurs since last May after an innocuous challenge with Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi resulted in a serious knee injury, which required surgery on the right patella of the Sweden international.

A lengthy recovery was expected, but Kulusevski was initially anticipated to return around the end of December, but he remains sidelined and images of him visiting Sweden's national team camp this week sparked concern after the 25-year-old walked with what appeared to be a limp.

In a post on his Instagram story, Kulusevski said: "Just to clarify things. I'm limping because I had a small intervention in the knee two weeks ago.

Dejan Kulusevski has not played for Tottenham since the end of last season. Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

"Went in and took out what was not suppose to be there. Knee is great now. Thanks for all the support."

Spurs have sorely missed Kulusevski and have lacked creativity without the versatile attacker, who has scored 25 goals and produced 30 assists during 146 appearances for the Premier League club.

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Former Tottenham boss Thomas Frank revealed last month before his dismissal that he "didn't know" if Kulusevski would play again this season and current interim head coach Igor Tudor said on Friday there had been no progress on a timeline for when the ex-Juventus player to return.

Sweden manager Graham Potter said this week ahead of Thursday's World Cup playoff with Ukraine: "Dejan is making progress, but not as quickly as we would have liked."