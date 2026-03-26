Jamie Carragher backs Mohamed Salah for big European move, not Saudi Arabia

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Jamie Carragher has tipped Mohamed Salah to defy Saudi Arabian mega-bucks in order to extend his high-profile playing career at one of Europe's top clubs.

The 33-year-old Salah announced this week that he will leave Liverpool at the end of the current season, with a move to the lucrative Saudi Pro League seen as his most likely option.

But former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes Salah is still driven enough to want to pursue more Champions League goals before eventually succumbing to the lure of Saudi Arabia or North America's MLS.

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Speaking on The Overlap podcast, Carragher said: "I think Mo Salah, the way he's driven like a Ronaldo, I don't see the Saudi thing just yet.

"I can see him in Italy with one of the giants. I just think your career's over when you go there [Saudi Arabia]. I think he'll still be looking at his Champions League record or how many goals he can get.

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool career will come to an end this summer. Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

"I still think he thinks, 'I'm still one of the best players, and me leaving now is not the end of my top-level career, I've still got something to give'."

Salah, who spent two seasons with Roma before his move to Anfield in 2017, has won one Champions League title with Liverpool and currently sits 11th on the all-time list of the competition's leading goalscorers.

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According to Carragher, his Anfield record -- with 255 goals from 435 appearances to date -- ranks him sixth in the list of the club's all-time greatest players, behind Kenny Dalglish, Steven Gerrard, Graeme Souness, Ian Rush and John Barnes.

Carragher, who slammed Salah as "disgraceful" following his mixed zone outburst after being left on the bench against Leeds last year, said his decision to leave with one year left on his existing contract is "the right decision for everyone."

He added: "In hindsight, could they have done this last summer? But how could you not give the best player in the Premier League a new contract last season. It's very difficult to say with hindsight. It probably happened a year earlier than we thought."