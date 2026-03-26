The Killers to headline Champions League final pre-match show

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Brandon Flowers, The Killers' frontman, performs in California. The band will kick off this year's UCL final in Budapest. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Legendary Las Vegas rock band The Killers are set to headline the pre kick-off show for the 2026 UEFA Champions League Final on May 30 at Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary.

The Killers are best known for tracks such as "Mr. Brightside" and "Human" -- songs which continue to resonate with the millenials that witnessed the height of their popularity and other generations alike.

"When we were asked to perform at the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi, we said yes without hesitation, some stages speak for themselves.

"We're honoured to celebrate the incredible teams and players at what will undoubtedly be an epic match," The Killers said in a press release.

- Can Champions League final performance rival Super Bowl's halftime?

Performances at the Champions League final are not like the Super Bowl, when the entertainment comes at halftime. Instead, the shows are wrapped up before the action starts on the pitch.

Last year's final at the Allianz Arena -- in which PSG won their maiden Champions League title -- featured Linkin Park as headliners in the pre kick-off show, where they debuted a remix of the famous Champions League anthem.

Previous performers at the Champions League final include Lenny Kravitz, Imagine Dragons, and Dua Lipa.