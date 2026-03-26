Athletics star Keely Hodgkinson pokes fun at West Ham's trophy record

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Keely Hodgkinson has won two Olympic medals in her career. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Team GB Athletics star Keely Hodgkinson has sent a playful dig towards West Ham amid reports that the club could put London's bid to host the 2029 World Athletics Championships in doubt.

The UK government outlined their support for London's bid last year but World Athletics president Sebastian Coe has since warned that London's ambition's could fall flat due to West Ham's decision to "prioritise" their home fixtures.

The Championships are the finale to the Athletics season and thus take place in August or September, which coincides with the start of the English football season.

And writing on X in reply to a post speculating about West Ham's willingness to let their stadium be used for the event, Olympic gold-medallist Hodgkinson poked fun at the club's trophy cabinet.

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"The GB team will bring back more medals to that stadium than West Ham have seen in their entire history," she wrote.

Hodgkinson is an outspoken Manchester United supporter and recently won her first world indoor title, taking home 800-metre gold in record time in Poland.

West Ham's London Stadium was built for the 2012 Olympics in the United Kingdom and holds a maximum capacity of 62,500.

Rome, Munich, Nairobi, and an unnamed Indian city are the other locations in contention to host the Championships in 2029.