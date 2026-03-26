Sources: OL Lyonnes advance in talks to sign Real Madrid star Caroline Weir

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OL Lyonnes are close to convincing Caroline Weir to leave Real Madrid as a free agent this summer, multiple sources have told ESPN.

Weir joined the Liga F club from Manchester City in 2022 and has gone on to become a key player and Madrid's all-time leading scorer.

Her current contract expires in June 2026 and ESPN reported earlier this week that Madrid feared the Scotland international could leave the club as a free agent, as negotiations to renew her contract had stalled.

Now, other sources have told ESPN that Lyonnes are the team most actively pursuing her services.

Caroline Weir's deal at Real Madrid expires in June this year. Photo by Alberto Gardin/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

The agreement is not yet finalized, but one source admitted that in recent weeks the French giants had made significant progress in negotiations for Weir to reject a renewal at Madrid and continue her career in France.

Weir's departure would be a major blow for Madrid, as the 30-year-old has become a mainstay of coach Pau Quesada's team alongside Linda Caicedo.

The midfielder was nominated for the 2025 Women's Ballon d'Or and stood out for Los Blancos in the only Clásico they have won against rivals Barcelona last year.

Weir also played in Wednesday's 6-2 home Champions League quarterfinal first leg defeat to Barça at Valdebebas, being withdrawn in the second half.

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Lyonnes are considered one of the most dominant clubs in the recent history of women's football and boast eight Champions League titles, in part due to significant financial investment.

The sporting project and financial strength would be two of the reasons for Weir's potential switch from Madrid.

Weir has been part of the growth of Madrid's women's team, but the club is still some way from competing for trophies, as evidenced by Wednesday's 6-2 loss.

Meanwhile, French forward Naomie Feller is also considering leaving Madrid in June and has received offers from elsewhere.

At the same time, Madrid are working to improve the squad.

ESPN reported this week that one of the names on their list is Chelsea forward Mayra Ramírez.