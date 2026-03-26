Arsenal captain Kim Little signs new one-year contract

Gab Marcotti reacts to Sonia Bompastor calling out the referee in Chelsea's Women's Champions League defeat to Arsenal. (2:07)

Was Bompastor right to criticise the referee in Chelsea's defeat to Arsenal? (2:07)

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Arsenal captain Kim Little has signed a new one-year contract, the club have confirmed.

The 35-year-old first joined the club almost 20 years ago in 2008 and over two spells has netted 175 goals in 405 appearances.

Little has won every club trophy possible during her time with Arsenal, including the Champions League trophy last year and the inaugural Champions Cup in January.

Domestically, she has lifted five league titles, three FA Cups, seven League Cups and one Community Shield.

Little scored 59 goals in 140 appearances for the Scotland national team between 2007 and 2021, when she announced her retirement from international football to focus on extending her career in north London.