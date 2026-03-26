Man City to seek Rodri talks amid Real Madrid links - sources

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Manchester City are expected to seek talks with Rodri this summer before pushing ahead with negotiations over a new contract, sources have told ESPN.

Rodri has a year left on his current deal and, as things stand, could leave the Etihad Stadium as a free agent in 2027.

The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner said on Thursday that "you can't rule out the best clubs in the world" when asked about potential interest from Real Madrid, opening the door to a possible move.

City are keen to keep the Spain international, who is a central part of Pep Guardiola's team.

Manchester City are looking to tie Rodri down to a new contract. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Plans to discuss a new contract were paused after Rodri suffered a serious knee injury in September 2024 in order to let the midfielder focus on his recovery and rehabilitation.

The 29-year-old has been able to play more regularly during the second half of the season and has started nine of City's last 11 games, including the Carabao Cup victory over Arsenal at Wembley.

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Now approaching full fitness, City are keen to sit down with Rodri's representatives to see if he's open to extending his stay.

Sources have told ESPN that City have been aware for a while that Rodri is open to returning to Spain to end his career in La Liga.

He moved to the Etihad from Atlético Madrid in 2019 and has won 11 major trophies in seven years at the club.

Rodri won his ninth trophy with Manchester City in the 2026 League Cup final. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Rodri is one of two contract priorities for City along with Phil Foden, who is also set to enter the final year of his deal. Nathan Aké and Mateo Kovacic are two others set to be out of contract in 2027.

Bernardo Silva is expected to leave at the end of the season and City are monitoring players to bolster their midfield ahead of the summer window, regardless of Rodri's future.

Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson is one target, although the England international is also attracting interest from Manchester United.