Paul Pogba scores in Monaco friendly ahead of return

Paul Pogba discusses his tears when signing for Monaco and speaking to Kylian Mbappé about the move in his first news conference since returning to football. (2:19)

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AS Monaco's bid for a Champions League spot next season could be boosted by the return of midfielder Paul Pogba.

The former France star recently returned to light training following a lengthy injury layoff due to a persistent left calf problem, and on Thursday he scored in a friendly match against Premier League team Brentford.

The 2018 World Cup winner Pogba joined Monaco on a two-year contract last summer, but has played only about 30 minutes since making his debut at the end of November.

Monaco is sixth in Ligue 1 with seven rounds remaining. The top three qualify directly for next season's Champions League and the team finishing fourth goes through qualifying.

Coach Sébastien Pocognoli has turned Monaco's fortunes around and his side is on a six-game winning run and just three points behind third-place Marseille. Monaco host Marseille on April 5, after the international break, with sources telling ESPN Pogba has a chance to play in that game or their next game against Paris FC on April 10.

Former star Pogba scored in the World Cup final win over Croatia eight years ago, when he was considered among the best midfielders in the world.

He also dealt with thigh and ankle problems since joining Monaco, after more than two years out of the game in a career derailed by injuries, off-field problems and a doping ban.

In February, Monaco dropped the injured Pogba from their Champions League squad in order to include signing made in January ahead of their playoff knockout round matchup with Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG eliminated Monaco in that tie in a hard-fought 5-4 aggregate win for the defending champions.

He previously played for Juventus and Manchester United.

In 2016, Pogba became the then-most expensive soccer player in history when he returned to United from Juventus for a fee of 105 million euros (then $116 million).

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report. ESPN writer Julien Laurens also contributed.