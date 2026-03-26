Wales, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland aim for 2026 World Cup LIVE: Latest updates from European playoffs

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Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are looking to join England and Scotland at the 2026 World Cup via the FIFA European playoffs and you can follow all the action live on ESPN.

Wales host Bosnia and Herzegovina in Cardiff, with the winner facing the winner of Northern Ireland's visit to Bergamo where they face four-time champions Italy, who are looking to return to the World Cup for the first time since 2014.

Following Troy Parrott's heroics, the Republic of Ireland are also hoping to make it through to the final and they visit Czechia for a chance to face either Denmark or North Macedonia.

Follow all the action across all three matches below.

Wales finished second in Group J, two points behind group winners Belgium, after they defeated previously unbeaten North Macedonia 7-1 in Cardiff, with Harry Wilson scoring a hat-trick for Craig Bellamy's side.

Their opponents also narrowly missed out, needing to beat group winners Austria on the final day of regular qualifying but only managing to draw.

As for the Republic of Ireland, they were down and out, with just one point from their first three matches, but then a miracle happened, and they won all three of their remaining matches, including a famous win over Portugal and dramatic 3-2 win over Hungary, in which Parrott scored a hattrick.

Northern Ireland are in the qualifying draw by virtue of winning their Nations League group and they have the challenge of a visit to Italy, who are desperate to finally make a return to the World Cup after missing out in both 2018 and 2022 with playoff defeats to Sweden and North Macedonia respectfully.