World Cup playoffs: Türkiye win to close in on qualification

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Türkiye beat Romania 1-0 and will face either Slovakia or Kosovo for a spot at its first World Cup since a third-place run in 2002.

Türkiye took the lead shortly after the break when Ferdi Kadioglu was set up in front of the goal with a long, accurate pass from Arda Güler, a 21-year-old winger for Real Madrid who could become one of the World Cup's younger standouts.

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Vincenzo Montella's Türkiye squad reached the quarterfinals of the 2024 European Championship.

Romania's elimination means that 80-year-old Mircea Lucescu won't get a chance to coach at the World Cup for the first time. Lucescu captained Romania at the 1970 World Cup.

Nicolae Stanciu hit the post for Romania in the second half.

"We knew it would be a tough match. Lucescu knows us well and prepared accordingly," Türkiye captain Hakan Çalhanoglu said. "In the first half, we could have made better runs in behind. In the second half, Ferdi scored with a ball in behind and it became 1-0. From then, it was ours."

Ferdi Kadioglu celebrates scoring Türkiye's winner against Romania. Ahmad Mora - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Four-time champion Italy hosts Northern Ireland in the standout semifinal of the World Cup playoffs in Europe later on Thursday.

The Azzurri are under pressure to avoid failing to qualify for soccer's biggest event for a third consecutive time after being eliminated by Sweden in 2017 and North Macedonia in 2022.

In all, 16 teams are competing for four spots at the World Cup in North America.

Eight one-off semifinals are followed by four finals next week. The winners of the finals secure qualification.

Path A: Italy vs. Northern Ireland, Wales vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Path B: Ukraine vs. Sweden, Poland vs. Albania.

Path C: Türkiye vs. Slovakia vs. Kosovo.

Path D: Denmark vs. North Macedonia, Czechia vs. Republic of Ireland

The Associated Press contributed to this report.