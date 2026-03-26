Thomas Tuchel: Ben White should 'clear the air' with England teammates; calls fans to support defender

Newcastle defender Lewis Hall has revealed that he can't wait to show what he can do under head coach Thomas Tuchel. (0:33)

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Thomas Tuchel has said Ben White has to "clear the air" with his England teammates and urged fans to support the Arsenal defender after he returned to the squad for the first time in more than three years.

White left the 2022 World Cup in Qatar early for what the FA described at the time as "personal reasons," but sources told ESPN that it followed a disagreement with former manager Gareth Southgate's coaching staff.

Southgate subsequently denied any breakdown in relations but later revealed White had told him he no longer wished to be considered for international selection.

Tuchel held positive talks with White last year and opted to recall the 28-year-old after Jarell Quansah withdrew from his original 35-man squad through injury. England face Uruguay on Friday and Japan next Tuesday with White pushing to feature, particularly in the first game after Tuchel decided to give an extended rest to 11 players including captain Harry Kane.

Ben White made his last England appearance in 2022. Photo by Alex Pantling - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Eleven players in the current group were part of Southgate's squad in Qatar and Tuchel, who took charge in January 2025, explained why he felt White warranted inclusion.

"First of all, I think everyone deserves a second chance," Tuchel said on Thursday.

"Second, I don't know exactly what happened. I was also not 100% interested in that because I wanted to open a new page, a new book, a new opportunity.

"Once I asked Ben if he would be ready to play for me and for England, he straight away without hesitation said he would love that and love to come back. He was desperate to come back.

"When the chance opened up for him with the injury of Jarell Quansah, very late, the reaction came within seconds. It was positive, he was very emotional about. That showed me that he really means it.

"The way he behaves and the way he trained in camp was exceptional. Very, very good. He shows his quality. I think it is necessary that he clears the air with his teammates. I think he does and I think he will once the players come back who were in the World Cup together with him.

"And then we go from there. Let's see how he goes. Let's see if he feels as confident and comfortable as he thought he would. Until now, this is the case. He has my support and hopefully he gets the support from the spectators and take it from there."

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Quansah's injury gave Tuchel a second opportunity to call up Trent Alexander-Arnold, having omitted him from his original squad but declined to include the Real Madrid defender.

"It was just a choice. Sporting choice, difficult choice, hard choice. Maybe to a certain degree unfair but these choices have to be made. The choice was for Ben White because I saw him play here in the cup final against Manchester City. He played a Champions League match before [against Bayer Leverkusen] and was straight away back to his old self," Tuchel said.

"It was a chance for me to meet him in person and see how he interacts with the group. I think I know what Trent can give us so the choice was to call Ben up and Tino Livramento -- to stick with the guys who had good camps in September, October, November. They also need the minutes. There are a lot of players in this [right-back] position -- Djed Spence also -- who fight for a [plane] ticket [to the World Cup] so I didn't want to leave them out.

"I know it creates noise when you leave a player like Trent out. We had a call, I tried to explain the situation. He just has to accept it."

England begin their World Cup campaign in June 17 vs. Croatia, joined in Group L by Ghana and Panama.