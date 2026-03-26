Thomas Tuchel tells England fans to back 'nervous' players

James Garner has revealed that he was always "confident" that his England call up would come after a great season with Everton. (0:52)

James Garner: I was always confident my England call up would come (0:52)

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Thomas Tuchel has called on England supporters to show patience and back any "nervous" players when they face Uruguay at Wembley on Friday.

The Three Lions will play their penultimate game before Tuchel names his final squad for this summer's World Cup and he sought to increase the competition for places by naming a 35-man squad.

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Eleven players including Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka will join up for England's second game against Japan on Tuesday. Tuchel declined to confirm who would be captain in their absence with Jordan Henderson, Jordan Pickford and John Stones the candidates.

Tuchel was critical of the Wembley atmosphere in England's last friendly -- a 3-0 win over Wales in October -- and asked if he needed some patience from supporters as they experimented ahead of the World Cup, Tuchel said: "Yes, that would be ideal but I understand also if you come, you have high expectations.

Thomas Tuchel talks with Cole Palmer during training before England's friendly with Uruguay. Alex Pantling/Getty Images

"So will everything work out smoothly from the start and everyone will find his position, his rhythm?

"There will also be some nervous players there. They will find their way into this game. This will be normal if it's the case. Don't forget we play against a high-quality opponent with high-quality players up front and in midfield, they play for top clubs.

"It is a top coach [Marcelo Bielsa]. It is a tricky one. We need to fight and run our way into it, we need to be physical, if not everything is maybe straight away clear. We need all to be patient but at the same time I expect us to play with freedom, to play with excitement, take the chance and not hesitate."

Uruguay are ranked 17th in the world by FIFA and were drawn in World Cup Group H alongside Spain, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde.