Wales went 'full gas' but paid price in failed World Cup bid

Open Extended Reactions

CARDIFF, Wales -- Football is glorious and merciless in equal measure. As Wales huddled in the center circle and the pockets of Bosnia and Herzegovina fans wiped away tears and struggled to keep their feet as they celebrated their penalty shootout win, "Yma o Hyd" rang out. It translates as "We're still here," and was the anthem of Wales' journey to the semifinals of Euro 2016. It stirs memories but also consoles. It's the song that rings out win or lose in Cardiff, and in defeat it offers solace when sport kicks you in the face.

Wales never went away in this match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, but how this result will sting, losing 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Their dream of making the World Cup later this summer is over, and two years to the day since their Euro 2024 playoff hopes were ended by a shootout with Poland, it was down to penalties, again.

It means Daniel James' stunning second-half piledriver and Karl Darlow's miraculous save will be removed from the montages. Instead, there will be the agony of Brennan Johnson's and Neco Williams' penalty misses, and the cramping Bosnia and Herzegovina players running over to the fans after Kerim Alajbegovic's winning penalty. Agony and ecstasy in one snapshot.

If ever a team was molded in their manager's image, it's Wales. Just like Craig Bellamy was as a player, this Wales team is spiky, enthralling and relentless, scrapping over every inch of the pitch. Before the match, he called on his team to play with "full gas." They did that with James' wonder goal, a strike worthy of winning any match.

But alongside the "full gas" memo, Bellamy also warned them against the pitfalls of allowing this match to fall into chaos. That's what happened in the 86th minute as Edin Dzeko forgot he was 40 years old and rose to plant a header past Darlow to take the match into extra time. Some order returned in extra time, and Harry Wilson had a chance to put Wales ahead, only for a Bosnia and Herzegovina defender to get in the way of his goal-bound shot. From there, the visitors stayed calm and led the game to penalties as cramp sapped momentum. When it came down to it, they did enough to get through.

Brennan Johnson's miss in the penalty shootout loomed large as Wales failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Bellamy has always emphasized the importance of the collective. Wales have long been a team with a couple of world-class players supported by others who play their heart out. All the way through the '90s it was the class of Mark Hughes, Ian Rush and Ryan Giggs and then the industry of others around them. Then it was the era of Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, juxtaposed with memories of that Cruyff turn from Hal Robson-Kanu.

But Bellamy's team in the post-Bale era is a group of players who have wholeheartedly bought into how he sees football. It is a game of energy, attack and discipline. They stick together, no matter what's thrown at them. This is not about individuals; it's about every single player doing their role, straining every sinew to ensure they are more than the sum of their parts.

Both of Wales' center backs deserve praise -- they finished clutching cramped hamstrings but were immense throughout. Joe Rodon has Premier League experience, but alongside him was 20-year-old Dylan Lawler, who plays in League One for Cardiff. What an experience for him, and what a talent.

Wales played this game at a manic pace, with their toes teetering over the edge of the highest diving board. Their formation is effectively a 4-2-4, with forwards interchanging in an instant, and it leaves defenders in a spin as they keep track. But for all the intricate passing, the neat build-up, the bruising physicality, it needed one player to just give it an old-fashioned thwack from 30 yards out to break the deadlock.

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

The buildup to this match was focusing on Wales' latest favorite left foot. While Wilson is the much-beloved magician in the middle of this Wales side, it was James' right peg that looked set to be the talk of Cardiff.

It happened in the 51st minute. By that point, Wilson had already hit the post with a delightfully judged looping effort. So, having tried to go over and under the opponent, Wales just went through them in the end. James ran on to a through ball, took one touch, and fired past Nikola Vasilj. The goalkeeper's right foot slipped as he tried to adjust, but James' shot was already past him by the time he realized what was going on. James then had a chance to score again moments later, but his effort hit the bar.

Bosnia and Herzegovina were well organized and brought plenty of physicality. They targeted James for rough justice in the first half and showed why they conceded just seven goals in qualifying, but also committed an average of 17 fouls per match. In the first half, they managed to just about keep Wales at bay. Having managed to toe the right line of fortune with the two efforts which struck the woodwork, they finally got the equalizer they'd sought after thanks to a trio of giants up front, looming over their Welsh counterparts.

Dzeko is 40 years young and for much of the game, he looked it. But he's still class in the box -- you don't lose that -- and if you give him an inch, he'll take a goal. They also had a chance earlier in the half, but Darlow pulled off an astonishing save to keep out a goal-bound header. Small margins are why we love and hate this game in equal measure.

By extra time, both teams looked shattered. Wilson had the chance to give Wales the lead, but it was an extra portion of half chances, and exhausted limbs. Bellamy was the peacemaker on the bench as tempers threatened to boil over at one stage, but the game was a stop-start affair with constant breaks due to cramping players.

And then that cursed lottery. Darlow saved well from Ermedin Demirovic, but Wales couldn't nudge home the advantage. Johnson blazed over, and Williams saw his effort saved. Game over. Heartbreak, all muddled up in a kaleidoscope of regret, pride and exhaustion.

Bellamy will be immensely proud of his team, but the World Cup dream is over for another four years. How that will hurt. Bosnia and Herzegovina will meet Italy on Tuesday, but never change, Wales: thrilling and heartbreaking all wrapped up in a roller coaster of an adventure, but above all, captivating.