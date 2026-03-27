Edin Dzeko has chance to join Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric in rare World Cup club

Julien Laurens breaks down Bosnia and Herzegovina's dramatic penalty win over Wales ahead of their World Cup showdown with Italy. (1:34)

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Edin Dzeko played a starring role as Bosnia and Herzegovina surged past Wales on Thursday -- and now has the chance to join Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric as one of the World Cup's oldest-ever players.

Dzeko's Bosnia and Herzegovina will take on Italy on Tuesday, with the winner booking their spot in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

Dzeko -- formerly of Manchester City but now at Schalke -- turned 40 earlier in March and there has only been one outfield player to ever take part in a World Cup over the age of 40, Cameroon's Roger Milla in 1994.

Milla was 42 years and 39 days when he faced Russia, scoring in the match.

But Milla will have company in the record books this summer, with or without Dzeko.

Edin Dzeko played a starring role in Bosnia and Herzegovina's win over Wales on Thursday. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Modric is set to captain Croatia this summer in his sixth World Cup, while fellow ex-Real Madrid star Ronaldo will do the same for Portugal.

Ronaldo turned 41 in February, while Modric turns 41 in September.

- Spiky and unforgettable, Wales went 'full gas' but paid the price

- Bosnia and Herzegovina through to World Cup playoff final

While a 40-plus outfield player at a World Cup is rare, six goalkeepers have done it; Essam al Haddary, 45 in 2018, Farryd Mondragon, 43 in 2014, Pat Jennings, 41 in 1986, Peter Shilton, 40 in 1990, Dino Zoff, 40 in 1982 and Ali Boumnijel, 40 in 2006.

Dzeko scored Bosnia and Herzegovina's equaliser late on against Wales in Cardiff, before the visitors triumphed on penalties in the playoff semifinal.