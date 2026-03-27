Transfer rumors, news: Could Foden leave Man City this summer?

Arsenał forward Kai Havertz has dismissed rumours linking him with a move away from the club in the summer. (0:38)

Open Extended Reactions

Phil Foden could reportedly leave Manchester City in the hunt for more first-team football, while Julián Álvarez's much-speculated exit from Atlético Madrid this summer may not come to fruition.

Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

Transfers home page | Men's winter grades | Women's grades

TRENDING RUMORS

Phil Foden has endured limited minutes at Man City in recent months. George Wood/Getty Image

- Manchester City attacking midfielder Phil Foden is ready to leave the club this summer. Football Insider reports that the 25-year-old has been frustrated by his limited playing time recently, and if an agreement over a new contract isn't reached in the next months, he will look to move to a team in Europe, where several top clubs would be keen on him. Foden has been named on the bench by manager Pep Guardiola in four of his last five appearances across all competitions.

- Atlético Madrid are preparing to ward off interest in forward Julián Álvarez from Arsenal and Barcelona by offering him a new contract, Marca reports. The LaLiga side are believed to be readying a €10 million-per-season proposal that would place the 26-year-old on the highest salary at the club, with plans to make him their "flagship" player and successor to Antoine Griezmann, who will leave for Orlando City at the end of the season. Alvarez has caught the attention of both Arsenal and Barça following his impressive form in the current campaign, but it is said that there is optimism among the Wanda Metropolitano hierarchy that he will sign an extension.

- Chelsea are interested in AC Milan defender Strahinja Pavlovic, according to Corriere dello Sport. The Premier League club are reported to have already made contact with the 24-year-old's representatives and are now monitoring his situation at the San Siro. It is expected that an offer worth at least €40 million would be required to get a deal over the line, with the Milan seeing him as a key figure among their squad. Pavlovic has scored four goals in 26 league matches this season, while he also starts regularly for Serbia at international level.

- Manchester United are lining up a move at the end of the season for Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali, according to The Daily Mail. The 25-year-old is reported to be made United's priority option amid plans to strengthen their midfield, while club captain Bruno Fernandes has also provided his approval of the proposed addition. Tonali, who has made 47 appearances across all competitions for the Magpies this season, has also previously been linked with Arsenal and Manchester City.

- Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde is on the radar of Manchester City, Manchester United, and Aston Villa. Mundo Deportivo reports that all three Premier League clubs have made inquiries regarding a potential deal for the 22-year-old, and while he wants to stay put at Barça, they could be willing to consider moving him on if they receive a "substantial" offer. Balde, contracted at Spotify Camp Nou until the summer of 2028, is seen as Barça's first choice starter on the left side of the defense.

ESPN EXCLUSIVES

- OL Lyonnes are close to convincing midfielder Caroline Weir to leave Real Madrid as a free agent this summer. Read

- Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad have resumed work on a deal for Mohamed Salah after the Liverpool forward announced Tuesday that he will leave the club at the end of the season. According to a source, Al Qadsiah are the only other Saudi Arabian club with the finances and ambition to rival Al Ittihad. Read

- MLS clubs Inter Miami and LA Galaxy, along with Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad, are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Casemiro on a free transfer for next season. Read

- Barcelona are considering an attacking shake-up which would include listening to offers for forward Ferran Torres and the arrival of up to two new forwards. Read

OTHER RUMORS

play 1:53 Could Liverpool sign Kvaratskhelia or Olise to replace Salah? Craig Burley debates who Liverpool could sign to replace Mohamed Salah.

- Barcelona are looking at Osasuna winger Victor Munoz, but a deal could be difficult due to Real Madrid holding 50% of the playing rights on his contract that also includes a clause for them to sign him back. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Real Madrid are continuing to monitor Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate. (AS)

- Manchester United remain interested in Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson. (Mirror)

- Paris Saint-Germain winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has no interest in leaving the Parc des Princes this summer amid links to Arsenal. (Daily Mail)

- Chelsea, Newcastle, and Brighton are battling to win the race to sign FC Koln forward Said El Mala. (TEAMtalk)

- Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly is on the radar of Manchester United. (Express)

- Liverpool could sign two wingers this summer as they also look to land a player for the left-flank while finding a Mohamed Salah successor. RB Leipzig's Yan Diomande is under consideration. (Ben Jacobs)

All of ESPN. All in one place. Watch your favorite events in the newly enhanced ESPN App. Learn more about what plan is right for you. Sign Up Now

- Several top Premier League and Bundesliga teams are keeping tabs on FC Augsburg defender Noahkai Banks. (Rudy Galetti)

- Inter Milan remain keen on Roma midfielder Manu Kone. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Liverpool are among multiple Premier League clubs interested in Sunderland defender Lutsharel Geertruida. (TEAMtalk)

- Everton manager David Moyes is keen to sign West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek. (Football Insider)