Lionel Messi undecided on if he will play 2026 World Cup - Lionel Scaloni

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Lionel Messi has yet to decide if he will play at this summer's FIFA World Cup with just 81 days to go before Argentina begin their title defence, according to national team coach Lionel Scaloni.

"That's a question more for him [Messi]," Scaloni said when asked if Messi, 38, will play in the tournament that will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Messi won the Player of the Tournament award at the 2022 World Cup and is his country's all-time leading scorer with 115 goals.

"As far as I'm concerned, you already know where I stand," Scaloni said. "I'll do everything I can to make sure he's there. I believe that, for the sake of football, he has to be there. It's not me who decides. It's up to him, his state of mind, his physical condition."

"It's difficult because it is not just the Argentinians who want to see him, everyone wants to see him," he said.

"I want him to be there. It's up to him to decide. He's earned the right to make that decision with peace of mind. We're in no rush about it. We know whatever he decides will be best for the team and for him. We hope he will be there."

Scaloni did confirm that Messi will feature against Mauritania (March 27) and Zambia (March 31) in this international window. Both international friendlies will be staged at Boca Juniors' La Bombonera stadium.

"Messi will play both games but we will see if he will do so from the start," he said.

Lionel Messi is yet to make decision on if he will play the 2026 World Cup. Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Argentina had been due to play against Spain in the Finalissima in Qatar on March 27, but the game was cancelled due to the conflict in the Middle East.

"To have two more games on home soil, for an Argentinian, it is a beautiful opportunity to see him [Messi] on the pitch, to enjoy what we enjoy when he is here," Scaloni said.

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Messi is one of 16 World Cup winners included in Scaloni's 30-man squad. Uncapped defenders Tomás Palacios and Gabriel Rojas as well as Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni, who made his senior debut in November, are also in the roster.

"In principle, these are the players," Scaloni said. "But we're open to considering players who have joined us recently and whom we may have been tracking over the last few months. It will all depend on how they arrive, their injury status and their form; it's important that they're in good shape in every respect, or as close to their full potential as possible.

"We've already told them this and made it clear in our first meeting on Monday. They're aware of what's at stake. We're eternally grateful to those who've helped us win, but we've got another World Cup to face and we need players who are fit and capable, and that's what we'll be looking for when we decide on the squad."

Argentina begin their World Cup title defence on June 16 against Algeria, ⁠before facing Austria and Jordan in Group J.